Rockhampton Riverfront rocks top Queensland award

Rockhampton Riverside project's designers, Urbis have won the Award of Excellence for Parks and Open Space at the 2018 Queensland Landscape Architecture Awards

ROCKHAMPTON'S new Riverside project has taken out the top Award of Excellence for Parks and Open Space at the 2018 Queensland Landscape Architecture Awards.

The project was designed by Urbis to be the first step in repositioning Rockhampton's city centre as the vibrant, dynamic heart of the region.

Urbis' director Glen Power said the core vision for the project was to give back to the people of Rockhampton.

"We wanted to create a world-class civic and recreation space that celebrates the city's unique character,” he said.

"The riverfront is the most important of Rockhampton's public open spaces, flanked by iconic heritage buildings of national significance.”

The design has tripled the amount of public space available for the Rockhampton community.

The Australian Institute of Landscape Architect Awards acknowledged 28 winners over 14 categories, celebrating leading projects of all sizes across regional and metropolitan Queensland.

Awards jury chair Amalie Wright said the awards showcased the far-reaching benefits of Landscape Architecture to all Queenslanders.

"Landscape Architects work with 'life outside', which affects everyone” she said.

"Landscape Architecture has the potential to touch every person in their day-to-day lives. The awards are a great opportunity to celebrate the very spaces people use and love, whether in their local communities or on their way to work.”

"The annual awards program acknowledges the growing impact of Landscape Architecture on the spaces we inhabit.

"It also recognises projects that stand out for their innovative approaches, that push the boundaries of design, or are considered to be of state significance.”

The winners were announced at an event in Brisbane last week.