INCIDENT: A school bus came off the road in Gracemere last week .
News

Rockhampton roads damaged by Cyclone Debbie to be made safer

25th Aug 2018 10:30 AM

ROCKHAMPTON Regional Council has been approved for $1.76 million in Betterment funding from the Commonwealth and Queensland Governments to restore roads to a safer and more accessible standard following severe damage caused by Tropical Cyclone Debbie.

Minister for State Development, Manufacturing and Infrastructure and Planning Cameron Dick said the funding was part of the $41.85 million 2017 Betterment Fund, jointly funded under the Natural Disaster Relief and Recovery Arrangements (NDRRA).

"When Cyclone Debbie struck Queensland communities last year, roads and bridges were damaged, communities were cut off and homes and businesses impacted," Mr Dick said.

"The Betterment Fund will not only ensure roads and public infrastructure are repaired and accessible soon after severe weather events, but it will also ensure they are built back stronger and more disaster resilient.

"Improving disaster resilience in public assets will help affected communities to get back on their feet sooner following severe weather events."

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

