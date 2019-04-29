Rockhampton Rockets cut the power in Gladstone

BASKETBALL: Gladstone Port City Power Capricorn Surge were gallant in defeat, but could not stop the scoring tide of NBL stars AJ Ogilvy, Adam Gibson and Shaun Bruce.

The talented trio combined for 88 points to help Rockhampton Rockets sink the Power 109-92 at a jam-packed Kev Broome Stadium.

Gibson was phenomenal with eight triples from nine attempts in his 26 points while Ogilvy was a beast inside the paint with 36 points and 13 rebounds.

Mitch Knight looks to go down the court Erin Mellor GLA280419MEN

The Power did well to keep the deficit to around the 10-12 range and a superb block by Gladstone's Taylor Young on Trevor Corrigan led to a mini-run in the third quarter.

Stephen Kiir produced a contested offensive rebound and young gun Dylan Owen found his range with two threes which gave Power some hope in the third term.

But class prevailed and the crowd were treated to a couple of Bruce to Ogilvy alley-oops.

Rockets' Coach Neal Tweedy was stoked to open the season with a win.

"Gladstone played an outstanding game and never really let us off until the last few minutes," Tweedy said.

"Our defence was very good, we were able to contest a lot of threes in the first half and kept on making back to back threes in the game."

"We knew they were going to give us everything and they certainly did."

Nathaniel Koko rises high for Gladstone Erin Mellor GLA280419MEN

Tweedy earmarked Ogilvie and Gibson as the pivotal players of the evening by applying three-point pressure all match and maintaining an impressive scoring economy in the paint.

Foul trouble plagued the Power.

Power's Kyle Tipene guarded by NBL stars Adam Gibson and AJ Ogilvy Erin Mellor GLA280419MEN

Powers' Paul Aleer (23 points, three triples) was most impressive with his new club and his shooting was well beyond 60 per cent. But he and Kiir collected their fifth fouls in the final quarter.

"I thought we had some really good contributions from the local guys who showed clear growth and I thought that was a really positive," Walmsley said of Owen and Knight.

"We know we have got better depth than we did in the past and we just need to demonstrate a little bit more discipline defensively to stick to our team rules and make sure we're not in foul trouble."

Rockhampton men and women teams face University of Sunshine Coast Rip City at home, christening the newly named Adani Arena.