Rockhampton Rockets ready to halt Meteors' run

BASKETBALL: The Rockhampton Rockets are gearing up to take on the team their coach believes is the best in the league.

The Rockets will hit the court at Adani Arena at 8pm on Saturday against the red-hot Mackay Meteors.

Mackay have won their past nine games, and Rockets coach Neal Tweedy knows they will be keen to extend that to double figures this weekend.

"They're playing with a lot of confidence. They're second on the table but they're probably the best team in the comp right now,” he said.

KEY ROLE: Rockhampton Rockets shooting guard Jamaal Robateau led the scoring in his team's hard-fought win over the Townsville Heat last weekend. Allan Reinikka ROK090619arockets

"It's important that we can stand up and show that we can compete with these top teams.”

Tweedy knows his team drew plenty of confidence from their come-from-behind 77-74 win over the fourth-placed Townsville Heat last weekend.

"We were down 13 in the second half and I was very proud of how the guys fought back,” he said.

"It was a win that we really had to have.

"We know we've got enough talent to beat anyone in this league but it just takes time. We've got a new group, you can't just slap it all together and expect it to happen overnight.

Basketball: Rockets' Shaun Bruce. Allan Reinikka ROK090619arockets

"Hopefully we've had enough time and we've built enough confidence from that win over Townsville that we can compete with Mackay on Saturday night.”

Tweedy said Rockets point guard Shaun Bruce was set for a classic duel with his opposite number, Chris Cedar.

The Rockets would also have to limit the contribution of Mackay's American imports Bryce Washington and Derick Newton.

"Defensively we're going to have some big assignments for players that can maybe take them out of what they do offensively,” Tweedy said.

"We've got to keep Washington off the boards and we've got to contain Cedar and take him away from where he gets his points.”

The Rockhampton Cyclones play the Mackay Meteorettes at 6pm on Saturday.