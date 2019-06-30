Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Erica Elford (2335) aka Ecky Thump at the 7 Rocky River Run
Erica Elford (2335) aka Ecky Thump at the 7 Rocky River Run Jann Houley
News

Rockhampton runners take to the streets - East St photos

JANN HOULEY
by
30th Jun 2019 12:51 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Were you snapped during the 7 Rocky River Run this morning?

Nearly 2,000 people walked, jogged, ran or 'strollered' their way along Rockhampton's Fitzroy River on a beautiful, bright Sunday morning.

Hello from Ranee Wheat (2013) and Greg Clair (2012) at the 7 Rocky River Run
Hello from Ranee Wheat (2013) and Greg Clair (2012) at the 7 Rocky River Run Jann Houley

The most popular event, with nearly 1,100 entries, was the 5km leg, which is our first photo gallery, with many more to come.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

See the Morning Bulletin tomorrow for a three-page spread of 7 Rocky River Run photos, as well as photos from the Unicorn Festival and the clubs.

7 rocky river run east st family fun rocky river run
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    REVEALED: Big names set to rock this year's River Festival

    REVEALED: Big names set to rock this year's River Festival

    Council News The 2019 Adani Rockhampton River Festival line up has been revealed

    Demolition on the cards for beloved iconic venue

    premium_icon Demolition on the cards for beloved iconic venue

    Council News Deteriorated over the years, council can no longer keep repairing it

    GREAT OFFER: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    premium_icon GREAT OFFER: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    News You can also get home delivery and special rewards

    BREAKING: Boy in hospital after crashing his bike into car

    premium_icon BREAKING: Boy in hospital after crashing his bike into car

    Breaking Teen was treated on scene with minor injuries to his face and hands

    • 30th Jun 2019 12:07 PM