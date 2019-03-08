Rockhampton Rural Ambassador ready to pass on the reigns

ONLY a handful of people in the region know what it feels like to reign - and Rockhampton Show 2018 Rural Ambassador Lauren Reabel is one of them.

After winning the Rockhampton Rural Ambassador Award in 2018, the Alton Downs resident went on to compete in the Central Queensland Sub-Chamber Final at Biloela.

She also won this final, which she said allowed her to compete at the Marsh Queensland Rural Ambassador Awards as a state finalist, as the representative for Central Queensland Sub-Chamber.

Rural Ambassador Lauren Reabel at the 2018 Rockhampton Show. Contributed

"Being a state finalist at the Brisbane Exhibition was an amazing personal and professional experience for anyone looking to develop their young leadership skills in any agricultural industry,” she said.

The 30-year-old lab technician at Rocky Repro said she entered the competition after hearing first-hand what a great experience it was.

"A good friend of mine knew of another previous Rural Ambassador from Rockhampton Show that had made it to the final at Brisbane Exhibition and having heard of the great experience it was for her, I thought why not,” she said.

"I am passionate about education, science and agriculture and I think these fit well with what Rural Ambassador is about.

"Giving an unconventional way for someone to be an emerging leader to young people in agriculture through our agricultural shows.”

This year Ms Reabel was most looking forward to sharing her leadership and public speaking knowledge with the next Rural Ambassadors and Showgirls.

Lauren Reabel and Brooke Cuddihy at the 2018 Royal Queensland Show - Ekka. Contributed

"I appreciate council for asking me to share my experience and mentor the next Rural Ambassadors as part of this year's show,” she said.

"As someone who regularly attends agricultural shows with my horses, I enjoy all the aspects that make an agricultural show and always look forward to visiting the animal displays and competitions.”

Ms Reabel said she encouraged anyone thinking of entering the competition to go for it, as the experience gained was unparalleled.

"The experience is a lot of fun, you will develop some great skills and you will get to meet a lot of like-minded people,” she said.

HOW TO APPLY

To register your interest, complete the nomination form at www.rockyshow.com.au/Get-Involved.

Nominations close Friday, March 31.

For more information, phone the Show Committee on 49368800 or email show@rrc.qld.gov.au.