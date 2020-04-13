Rockhampton salon provides isolation manicures

WEEKS before COVID-19 was even in most people’s vocabulary, owners of Nailed It Beauty Parlour Brodie Davis and her sister Tegan were developing a product that would allow their customers to have a perfect manicure, even while in isolation.

The women had seen press-on nails on Instagram and decided to develop their own.

“We had been travelling out to Blackwater once a fortnight to do nails and had to stop that, so we thought, what can we offer these ladies that can’t go to a nail tech?” Brodie said.

“It started out as a great alternative for those people that can’t go to the salon but obviously at the moment, no one can go so we’ve had a great response.”

As a mother of three, Brodie said the changes due to COVID-19 had been tricky.

She and her partner had been juggling working from home with parenting and schooling, but she said being able to continue some kind of service, despite having to close the salon, has been hugely beneficial, both for their customers and the sisters themselves.

“A lot of our clients are stoked they can have their nails done because obviously most other things they would normally do in their everyday lives aren’t possible any more,” she said.

“Obviously it doesn’t compare to the revenue we would normally make in the salon, but it definitely helps us, even if it’s just to be in contact with our clients.

“You know that’s what we live for, I enjoy going to work and having those conversations with people and they enjoy talking with us.

“I don’t know what we would do if we couldn’t do that.”