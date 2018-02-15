Rockhampton school adjusts systems to accommodate heatwave

PARKHURST State School takes hot weather very seriously.

As an extreme heatwave loomed Central Queensland earlier in the week, the North Rockhampton school on Monday initiated an Code Red Extreme Weather Response protocol.

Code Red is part of the school's Alternative Weather Break Arrangements program and is relevant for situations of very high temperatures of 35°C and /or humidity.

The activation of Code Red was detailed in a letter sent home to parents on Wednesday, February 14.

Code Red was explained as ensuring every pupil and staff member was safe from heat related stress, hydrated and within comfortable learning and work environments.

The letter explains a number of air conditioners at the school have stopped working however, students were not suffering in the heat.

Principal Lyle Walker advised classes normally in the rooms with broken air conditioners had been moved to available, cooler spaces within the school.

To escape the heat, lunch breaks and outdoor activities are being held inside.

Specialist teacher timetables have been adjusted to facilitate alternative lessons indoors.

High activity movements have also been minimised along with the constant availability of cold water.

Staff are also being kept in mind as it is being ensured they all have rostered breaks.

Mr Walker said the health and wellbeing of every member of our school community continues to be my priority and will never be compromised.

"Unfortunately, from time to time, we experience extremities in weather that impact each one of us in some way," he said.

The school also has codes in place for other weather events.