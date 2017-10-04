30°
Rockhampton school evacuated as fire breaks out

FILE SHOT: emergency services Queensland fire and rescue department. Photo: Zach Hogg / NewsMail
FILE SHOT: emergency services Queensland fire and rescue department.
Kerri-Anne Mesner
by

A ROCKHAMPTON high school has been evacuated after a fire broke out in one of the buildings this morning.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said there were four QFES crews at the scene.

The fire, which has been extinguished, was in the roof cavity of a building at North Rockhampton High School on Berserker St, Frenchville.

Emergency services were called to the scene at 10.09am.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said there was one crew at the scene and one on the way.

She said one female child has been assessed by QAS as of 11.10am.

