Rockhampton school finalist in Regional School of the Year

THE Rockhampton Grammar School has been announced in the list of finalists for Boarding School of the Year and Regional School of the Year by The Australian Education Awards.

The awards recognise 'star performers', according to the organisers at The Educator, who judge schools from across Australia in 24 categories.

RGS, Queensland's largest boarding school, was ranked among the Top Country Schools in Australia by The Weekend Australian and was presented with a National Excellence in Teaching Award earlier this year.

"We are extremely proud of our girls and boys, staff and parents," headmaster Phillip Moulds said.

"This recognises the partnership we share and the opportunities and benefits which come about as a result of us working together.

"The national recognition for excellence from different organisations demonstrates the depth and quality of care for our students as well as the choices students have at RGS to undertake advanced academics, rich vocational education options, sporting and arts programmes."

Last year approximately 250 RGS students earned Vocational Education Training (VET) qualifications, more than any local school.

Boarding director Stewart Norford, who has looked after RGS residents for more than 20 years, says it is a privilege to have the trust of boarding families.

"It is reassuring when independent authorities judge us to be doing as good a job as we aspire to."

More than 325 girls and boys live at RGS and call it their second home and according to head of boys boarding, Dan Bradford, success was not about awards.

"It's about the individual student, their family, the connections we make along the way, sharing values, and understanding what's important to each other," he said.

Jack Koerner is in year 10 - his home is in Mt Larcom but he's a boarder at the school.

"I know when I leave Grammar, I will have life-long friends," he said.

Head of girls boarding, Raquel Mangin said she understood the importance of the bond between parents, especially mums, and their children.

"It's vital when girls come to us in Years 6 or 7 or 8," she said.

"One of our roles is to strengthen and build that relationship."

