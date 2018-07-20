Rockhampton school opens new $3.4m hospitality complex

Heights College unveiled its new $3.4 million hospitality centre to the public today and it appears to have passed the taste test.

After the opening ceremony, official guests and parents were taken on a tour of the NorthRockhampton college's new hospitality centre with guests sampling coffees and treats.

A number of dignitaries attended the event, including Mayor Margaret Strelow, Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry, Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga, and Dr Grant Watson.

The new centre consists of a home economics room, a hospitality kitchen, a training cafe, two textile classrooms, an office, a cold room, a laundry, amenities and change rooms, store rooms, two veranda, furniture and equipment.

Brittany Lauga MP with Sunny Rewald and Priscila Santana. Maree Spencer

The three classrooms in the centre have also been designed to open into one large area.

This area will be used for functions and will enable students to experience realistic commercial hospitality service situations.

The new hospitality centre will enable students to develop practical home economics skills using industry-standard commercial facilities.

Michelle Landry with Jessica Jones and Maxine Moore Maree Spencer

The State Government and Australia Government donated $636,000 each towards the construction of the centre as part of its commitment to providing contemporary educational infrastructure for Queensland students.

The new centre will be used by Heights College's high school students for hospitality, textile and home economics.

The college is also planning to provide its students with the opportunity to obtain a Certificate III hospitality and barista training in the future at the new centre.