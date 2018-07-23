Rockhampton set to benefit from new community centre

FUNDING AGED CARE: Minister for Regional Development John McVeigh, Mercy Health & Aged Care's Lesley Schneider, and Capricornia MP Michelle Landry, celebrate the announcement of $1.2 million Federal funding for Mercy's planned community centre.

FUNDING AGED CARE: Minister for Regional Development John McVeigh, Mercy Health & Aged Care's Lesley Schneider, and Capricornia MP Michelle Landry, celebrate the announcement of $1.2 million Federal funding for Mercy's planned community centre. Contributed

AGED care recipients and their families in Rockhampton will benefit following the Coalition Government's recent announcement to contribute $1.2m towards the construction of a new Mercy Community Centre.

Minister for Regional Development John McVeigh and Capricornia MP Michelle Landry made the announcement that the Mercy Community Centre project was successful under Round Two of the Federal Government's Building Better Regions Fund - Infrastructure Projects Stream, which has so far invested over $200 million in 136 projects.

Ms Landry said the project was a significant investment in building a strong community and driving jobs for the long-term.

"This is fantastic news for the Rockhampton community, with the Coalition Government providing $1.2 million to support Mercy Health and Aged Care Central Queensland in their goal to deliver even better aged care and respite services to our community,” Ms Landry said.

"Once the $2.5 million Mercy Community Centre is completed, Rockhampton will have a designated space to offer aged care recipients and their families a range of services including access to respite, therapy and recreational activities.

"This project will deliver eight jobs during construction and 10 ongoing roles, ensuring our region will continue to thrive and prosper into the future.”

Dr McVeigh said the project would deliver significant economic and social benefits to the community.

"Under round two of the Building Better Regions Fund - Infrastructure Projects stream, the Coalition Government is investing well over $200 million in 136 projects with a total project value of $459 million,” Dr McVeigh said.

"This means, in each successful community, much anticipated local projects are receiving the funds needed to take a big idea and make it a reality.

"It's all part of the Coalition Government's plan to create more jobs, drive economic growth and build stronger regional communities across Australia.

"A further $200 million was announced in the 2018 Budget for a third round of the Building Better Regions Fund - a clear indication of the Coalition Government's commitment to create jobs, drive economic growth and build stronger regional communities into the future.”

Dr McVeigh said the second round of the Building Better Regions Fund, which includes the Community Investment stream and the Infrastructure Projects stream, was expected to create up to 10,000 jobs from over 240 projects.