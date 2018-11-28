Rockhampton set to swelter through heatwave

SCORCHER: A heatwave is set to keep temperatures high in Central Queensland this week.

ROCKHAMPTON is set to record another stifling day with the mercury set to top a sweltering 40C as the week- long heatwave shows no sign of abating.

Residents also sweated through one of its hottest nights on record last night with an overnight low of 24C.

The record overnight low for Rockhampton in November was 25.5C recorded on November 19, 1971.

BoM duty forecaster Harry Clark said the extreme heatwave was likely to pose another severe fire danger day today.

Temperatures for Wednesday are expected to reach into the 40s in the midst of a week-long heatwave. Bureau of Meteorology

"We have seen some extreme temperatures in Queensland this week,” he said.

"It has been really continuous with the warm days followed by above average nights giving people no chance to cool off.

"It's going to be quite a windy day today with a fresh westerly burst of winds between 30-40 km/h, making it quite gusty.

"There's a good chance that the fire weather warning will be severe or greater today.”

FIRE WARNING: An extreme fire warning has been issued for Capricornia on Wednesday. Bureau of Meteorology

Rocky's all time record high for November of 45.3C was recorded on November 18, 1990.

Temperatures are set to reach 6 to 10 degrees higher than normal for November.

Large bushfires have already forced hundreds from their homes, with more evacuations ordered

The heat will extend toward the west, all the way to the Northern Territory border by Friday.