Rockhampton Show showcases what CQ has to offer

THE Rockhampton Show kicked off yesterday with a bevy of stalls, cute and cuddly critters, and interactive activities available for the public.

Students from Rockhampton Girls Grammar were preparing their 13 cows, including 10 lowlines that were judged yesterday .

Erin Goodwin, 16, said the students were there to parade their school's cattle and show off what the school has to offer.

"I've been doing this since grade four,” Erin said.

"It's just the environment. Getting down here, putting the cattle on display, showing what the school has to offer and the different attributes and stuff that the judges are looking for and comparing them to everyone else's cattle.

"There's lot of preparation beforehand.

"Getting to a particular weight and making them look filled out, clipping them, getting their hair right and getting them quiet enough for younger kids to lead them.”

Yesterday the school's studs were judged and today the kids events and junior judging and parading will be held.

On Friday, the led steers, Jackpot (weighing at least 705kg) and Walter (at least 654kg) will be judged and the junior heifer show will kick-off.

Bedford Park's Vivian Coleman was also at the show, showcasing her six five-week-old piglets and educating the public on the operation of the farm and the "paddock to plate” process.

"It's about the welfare of the pigs and making sure they're happy and making sure we have really good quality products at the end,” she said.

"Our pork tastes a lot different to commercial breeds as it takes a lot longer for our pigs to grow out.

"There's a lot more blood flow through the meat and it's juicy and fattier and the fat creates a different flavour and is actually marbled in the meat.

"If people are interested they can give me a call and let us know what they like.

"I organise the pigs for them and we sell half or whole pigs, boxed up, and ready to go in the freezer.”

Guessing a large three-year-old boar's weight is currently going for 50 cents a guess with the correct tip winning a Bedford Park smoked ham which will be presented on Friday.

Rocky Instincts' Malachi Conway is also at the show encouraging people to tap into their creative side with a series of four free workshops.

The workshops include fire-making, stone tools, rope-making and weaving.

"It started off as a hobby and turned into a passion and I decided I wanted to do it more and get a business started,” Mr Conway said.

"Now we're teaching these skills at schools and doing public stuff like youth work.

"There's art in everything and the more passion you have, the more artistic flair comes out of it.”