The former caretaker's house at Rockhampton showgrounds is being demolished.
Council News

Rockhampton Showgrounds building to be demolished

Vanessa Jarrett
, vanessa.jarrett@capnews.com.au
6th Aug 2020 11:00 AM
THE FORMER caretakers residence at Rockhampton Showgrounds is being prepared to be demolished, following Rockhampton Regional Council approval.

Communities portfolio holder councillor Drew Wickerson said the building was to be demolished this month.

“It has been some time since we had a caretaker in place,” he said.

“The building is also quite old – and has a significant amount of asbestos – and has deteriorated to a point where a lot of money would be needed to make it usable now.”

The site had workers on it this week.

The application to demolish the building was submitted by CQ Building Certification last month with Bartlem Construction Services as the builder.

The showgrounds would have hosted the Rockhampton Agricultural Show in June, but it was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This year would have marked 147 years of the event.

The Rockhampton show public holiday was moved to August 14.

