Rocky Sizzler is giving away free cheesey toast right now

National Cheese Toast Day is in its second year, with the Rockhampton franchise dishing out the delicious treat right now. Pictured is Fergus Hilder spreading the word at Toowoomba Sizzler last year. Nev Madsen

FREE cheesey toast is the stuff dreams are made of, but for Rockhampton locals today it's a reality.

Two simple ingredients, pecorino cheese and white bread, combined to make arguably the most-loved item on Sizzlers' buffet menu are free for the taking until 4pm.

It comes after the simple dish had a shake-up following a social media competition to find "Mr Cheese Toast's" perfect sweet partner.

The overwhelming winner was Cinnamon Sugar, and with the latest addition comes a Natioanl Cheese Toast Day celebration at the North Rockhampton franchise.

Today, the team are cooking up free cheese toast for everyone to enjoy, with no purchase required.

Staff are also dishing out balloons at the event, first launched last year to pay homage to the delicious blend.

Sizzler Rockhampton manager Kellie Jones said today's event would only build on the success of last year's event.

"Cheese Toast continues to receive a lot of love via social media so it was great we could incorporate the platform to make National Cheese Toast Day even bigger and better for 2018," Kellie Jones said.

"Cheese Toast has developed a cult following since it was introduced more than 30 years ago.

"Now, our loyal customers have the opportunity to try something a bit different with the new Cinnamon Sugar flavour for just one day only."

Up until January 31, Sizzler is also offering Cheese Toast lovers the opportunity to win a $500 Sizzler gift card.

To enter the competition, Sizzler guests are encouraged to take a cheesy selfie with their Cheese Toast and upload it to their personal Instagram or the Sizzler Australia Facebook page with #SayCheeseToast.