Rockhampton slammed with torrential rain, hail and wind

Thunderstorms have been predicted for parts of the region following a week of extreme heat.

3.45PM: PARTS of Central Queensland are currently being drench by torrential rain and damaging winds and a severe thunderstorm passes over the region.

Rockhampton, Blackwater and Mount Morgan are all being warned to expect more sever weather as the storms pass over.

Rainfalls of up to 200mm for part of Central Queensland have been predicted for the next week as ex-Tropical Cyclone Owen moves closer to the QLD coast. Stormcast

Traffic was back up along Bolsover Street in the CBD as workers scrambled to get their cars undercover.

Police were directing traffic in some parts of the city as residents tried to get home or get their car to cover.

Over 1000 Rockhampton residents are currently without power, with Ergon Energy working to restore power to 1,072 customers.

Reports indicate Rockhampton's North side is currently being hit by a hailstorm, with golf ball sized hail stones falling in some parts.

2PM: SEVERE thunderstorms are continuing to roll across parts of the region, with more expected this afternoon.

The rapidly moving system is now expected to impact Gladstone, Bundaberg, Gympie, Rainbow Beach and surrounding areas over the next several hours.

In just one hour, 74mm fell at Sexton, north of Gympie with heavy rain and damaging winds expected to lash parts of the Central Interior, Capricornia and the Wide Bay and Burnett regions.

The Bureau of Meteorology says damaging winds, heavy rainfall, potential flash flooding and large hailstones will impact areas across the state this afternoon.

1.10PM: BLACKWATER and Mount Morgan are now in the firing line of sever thunderstorms moving across the region this afternoon.

The Bureau of Meteorology has just updated a sever thunderstorm warning to include parts of the Central Interior, Capricornia and Wide Bay regions.

Those areas are being told to expect damaging winds, heavy rainfall, possible flash flooding and large hailstone over the next several hours.

BOM has updated a severe thunderstorm warning to include parts of CQ including Mount Morgan and Blackwater. Bureau of Meteorology

1PM: PARTS of Central Queensland have already seen heavy downpours this afternoon in the lead up to severe thunderstorms across the region.

Biloela received 21.2mm in the space of 15 minutes, and recorded wind gusts of up to 69km/h.

Yeppoon has recorded wind gusts of up to 39km/h, while the Rosslyn Bay Harbour has recorded gusts of 35km/h.

In the Central Highlands, Rolleston has recorded wind gusts of up to 30km/h.

12.30PM: AN earlier severe thunderstorm warning has been updated to include parts of Capricornia this afternoon.

Residents in Biloela, Taroom, Monto, Baralaba, Theodore and Moura are being told to prepare for damaging winds, heavy rainfall, potential flash flooding and large hailstones.

Severe thunderstorms are expected to hit parts of the region from around 4pm this afternoon. Brisbane Storm Chasers

The initial warning was for parts of the Central Highlands and Coalfields, Wide Bay and Burnett and Darling Downs and Granite Belt Forecast Districts.

BOM has updated a severe thunderstorm warning to include parts of Capricornia as well as the Central Highlands and Coalfields. The Bureau of Meteorology

EARLIER: THE Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of the Central Highlands and Coalfields for this afternoon.

The bureau has said the thunderstorms are likely to produce damaging winds, heavy rainfall, potential flash flooding and large hailstones for Central Highlands and Coalfields, Wide Bay and Burnett and Darling Downs and Granite Belt Forecast Districts.

The Bureau has issued a severe storm warning for parts of the Central Highlands and Coalfields for this afternoon. The Bureau of Meteorology

