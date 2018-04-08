Rockhampton soldiers to be immortalised in PNG war memorial

ABOVE: Most of the hand to hand fighting took place in the Gorari region, where one Australian unit killed and buried over 500 enemy troops. The Japanese dead were buried in common graves, five, six and up to ten in one grave. Their steel helmets were placed on top of the graves. In this photo is an Australian burying party Private, Victor Michael Russell, Private Peter Serone, Corporal Royal Victor Twomey, Private Alfred Francis McGoldrick, Private R C Smith and Private Sydney Harold Griffith, all from NSW.

FIVE Rockhampton men fought and died in a battle that has been largely forgotten over time, but that footnote in history is about to change.

A group of people whose fathers fought in the Battle of Gorari in 1942 during the Papua New Guinea aim to install a monument at the village of Gorai with the names of the 133 Australian diggers who were tragically killed.

A number of the men who died in battle, which raged from November 4 to 11, came from the Rockhampton region and the group behind the memorial push are trying to track down their relatives to invite them to the ceremony.

The Rockhampton Diggers are:

Acting Corporal Robert Mather (KIA 9/11/42)

Private Duncan McLachlan (KIA 9/11/42)

Corporal Peter Esplin (KIA 10/11/42)

Acting Sergeant Thomas House (DOW 11/11/42)

Private John Burke (KIA 12/11/42)

(KIA - Killed in Action; DOW - Died of Wounds)

Acting Corporal Robert Mather died on 9/11/42

John Tannock, whose father Jack was one of the lucky ones to survive the battle, is carrying on his father's legacy.

He wants to spread knowledge and recognition about the battle which was the final conflict of the Kokoda Track campaign before the Battle of Buna-Gona.

John is also trying to make contact with relatives of the five from the Rockhampton region (names listed in factbox above), to make them aware of what he is doing and to invite them to attend the memorial unveiling ceremony.

"Most of those killed were young and single and had no direct descendants,” he said.

"At this stage I have only been able to contact the relatives of Thomas House,” John said.

"In particular, I would like to track down the relatives of Robert (Bob) Mather. Bob was a mate of my father.

"Dad was wounded at Gorari the day after Bob was killed.”

RIGHT: Australian wounded at a dressing station near Oivi, November 1942 Contributed

In 2017, on the 75th anniversary of the battle, John and a group of family members whose fathers fought and were wounded in the battle, made a trip back to the area.

An emotional service was held on Remembrance Day at Gorari where each of the soldiers who were killed in action names were read out.

In 2018, they are going back to unveil the memorial and to conduct another tour including a Remembrance Day service.

Contact John Tannock on email at jctann@skymesh.com.au

BATTLE OF GORARI:

From November 5 to 11, 1942

At Gorari, a small village on the Kokoda Trail that stood at the point where a smaller north-south track joined the trail, which at that point ran roughly east-west.

On November 5, the 2/2nd and 2/3rd Battalions, advancing from Kokoda, were stopped by a strong Japanese defensive position at Oivi.

Frontal attacks over the next two days made no progress against the well-sited positions so the 25th Brigade was sent along a subsidiary track, along which the 2/1st Battalion had already advanced, to outflank them.

By nightfall on November 9 the 2/31st and 2/25th Battalions had enveloped the Japanese position blocking the north-south track, and the 2/33rd and 2/1st Battalions, having bypassed it through the jungle, were astride the main trail at Gorari, but sandwiched between two Japanese positions.

Realising they were caught in a steadily closing trap, the Japanese sought desperately on November 10 to force the 2/33rd and 2/1st Battalions from their positions on the trail; bitter fighting lasted all day and into the night but both battalions held firm. To their south, the 2/25th and 2/31st Battalions endured similarly hard fighting as they squeezed the Japanese position on the north-south track between them.

The climax of the battle came on November 11. Renewing their attacks, the 2/25th and 2/31st crushed the Japanese position to the south and then moved to assist the 2/1st Battalion at Gorari. Late in the afternoon the 2/1st and the 2/31st attacked the Japanese position to the east of the 2/1st.

The fighting was vicious, but eventually the Australians managed to encircle and destroy the position. Meanwhile back at Oivi, patrols of the 2/2nd and 2/3rd Battalion encountered no opposition. An advance was ordered and found that the Japanese had withdrawn the previous night.

The Battle of Gorari was the last major engagement on the Kokoda Trail and demonstrated a growing tactical confidence on the part of Australian commanders who were learning from their enemies to outflank and encircle defensive positions through the jungle, rather than confront them head-on (information from Australian War Memorial).