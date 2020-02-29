Rockhampton speedway rider living the dream

DREAM RUN: Rockhampton’s Zane Keleher heads to the UK on Monday to team up with the Poole Pirates for the 2020 race season. Picture: Allan Reinikka.

SPEEDWAY: Zane Keleher’s racing dream will become reality when he boards a plane on Monday.

The Rockhampton rider is bound for the UK where he will join the Poole Pirates, a motorcycle speedway team competing in the SGB Premiership.

Keleher said he was “super excited” to be racing internationally.

“It’s been a crazy few weeks since the announcement. I fly out next Monday and I’m really looking forward to it,” he said.

“To be racing a motorcycle for your job is pretty cool.

“Every kid dreams of that and not many get to do it, so to finally get to that level and do that this year is really exciting.”

Keleher will hit the ground running when he arrives. He will have his first practice session on March 20 before the season opener on April 1.

“We’ll be racing twice, sometimes maybe more during the week, plus travelling between,” he said.

“Our first fixture will be a home meeting. That will be a good hitout on our home track and hopefully by that time we’ve got a few laps on the track and the boys are gelling together and form a strong team to get some good results.”

Zane Keleher: “I think by the end of the year my skill and speed and technique are all going to be greatly improved.” Picture: Allan Reinikka

Keleher said the premiership was well supported and he expected to be racing in front of crowds 1000 strong.

“It’s really big over there and the crowds really get behind it and they like to travel to the away meetings to support their teams,” he said.

“The season’s March to October, home and away fixtures.

“We travel across the whole of the UK and towards the end of the year the top four make the playoffs and they go to the finals and decide a winner.”

Keleher appreciates it will take some time to adapt to the race conditions but he’s excited for the chance to develop his skills racing against some of the sport’s best.

“The tracks in the UK are tight and technical, and as well it rains a lot over there so they’re normally quite wet and slippery, so that will take a bit of getting used to,” he said.

“I think by the end of the year my skill and speed and technique are all going to be greatly improved from where I am right now, so that can only help me in the 2010 Australian championships.

“This year I’m mainly in the UK but obviously the plan is to get a foot in the door for the years to come.”