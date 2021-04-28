Rockhampton sports venue on market for $875K

Suncity Sports Club has been placed on the market for $875.000 or lease of $68,000

Suncity Sports Club has been placed on the market for the first time in 33 years.

It has been owned and operated by the Latcham family for the past three decades.

Rockhampton region councillor Shane Latcham inherited the club from his father, who bought it in 1998.

Mr Latcham said the family had been thinking about selling for a while after COVID hit and put a “severe dint” in the business.

“We were one of the few sporting organisations not eligible for Federal Government assistance because we have volunteers,” he said.

The club is run by volunteers and with Mr Latcham now in his role as councillor, he doesn’t have as much time to manage the venue.

The club opened in 1979 under Gary Stickler who had it for nine years.

The liquor licensed bar at Suncity Sports Club.

It was the first tennis club to have a gaming licence in Queensland.

It has downsized over the years and now boasts two full sized synthetic grass courts and four mini courts.

“It’s a great little club, it’s a good location,” Mr Latcham said.

“It’s a good opportunity to give someone else the chance to make something of it.”

The club lends itself to many uses, from a licensed club to a childcare centre pending a material change of use, or a specialised restaurant to make use of the commercial kitchen.

“I would like to see it continue as a club or a sports club,” Mr Latcham said.

The property will be on the market until the end of June and if there is no interest, the Latchams will look at ways to reinvigorate it.

The venue is still operating as usual in the meantime.

“There are a lot of opportunities, we just have to work out how we can involve volunteers and make a future,” Mr Latcham said.

The venue has 10 licensed pokie machines.

SUNCITY SPORTS CLUB:

Fully commercial kitchen

Liquor licensed Bar

10 pokie machines

Multiple dining areas

Outdoor areas

Ladies and men‘s amenities

Office

Servery/storeroom

Laundry

For sale: $875,500+ GST

For lease: $68,000 PA + GST + outgoings

Mr Real Estate: Call Patrick Richardson 0497 150 839 or Brian Geaney 0407 123 987