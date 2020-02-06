Menu
Queensland Ambulance Service.
Breaking

Rockhampton student back from China with flu like symptoms

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
6th Feb 2020 12:45 PM
12.45PM: Paramedics have been called to Berserker Street State School, North Rockhampton, after reports of a student showing flu like symptoms.

It is believed the young male student returned from China in January.

Paramedics are en route and have been warned to take all necessary precautions due to the possibility of coronavirus.

Last week seven international Rockhampton Grammar School students, who had recently returned from China, were isolated after advice from the State Government.

More to come.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

