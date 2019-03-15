Rockhampton student is worried about climate change

FUTURE IN THEIR HANDS: Rockhampton State High School students Indianna Brydon and Erinn McCoombes are striking today to demand political action on climate change.

INDIANNA Brydon will join more than 30 Rockhampton and Yeppoon students in a strike from school, marching to demand action on climate change.

The strike from school aims to call on our politicians to take urgent action on climate change and call on all politicians to stop Adani, say no to all new fossil fuels and move Australia to 100 per cent renewable energy by 2030.

Indianna, who is in Year 11 at Rockhampton State High School, said she was striking today because she was very worried about climate change.

"I have always been inspired to do something that helps the planet and when I saw the opportunity I decided it was the right thing for me to do,” she said.

"A Swedish student named Greta inspired students in Australia to take action and she inspired me as well.

"Students are the future of the world and we need to stand up for what we believe in.”

The 16-year-old, who enjoys studying agriculture and drama at school, said the reason she was passionate about wanting our leaders to take urgent action on climate change was because she believed global warming was one of the biggest problems facing the world.

"It is important our leaders take urgent action on climate change, especially if they care about the future of the world, including Australia,” she said.

"Australia is obviously such a privileged country and we don't suffer all the consequences third-world countries do, caused by climate change.

"The people that are contributing the least of the carbon footprint are paying the most and we need to stand up for what is right.

"I will be joining thousands of students all around the globe that are sacrificing a few hours of education for the safety of our future and Earth.

"Without a change in our actions our future will pay, significantly.”

With this climate strike, Indianna wants to achieve 100per cent renewable energy by 2030, stop Adani and have no new coal or gas projects.

"If we don't take action now, we will suffer consequences most people don't think about,” she said.

"There will be no food security, infection or disease will rise, air quality will be impacted, allergic illnesses and respiratory issues will heighten, it can actually create or worsen mental health, water will become even more contaminated, food poisoning will increase and much more,” she said.

"I want the security of having a safe future.”

She said she wanted our leaders to realise more action needed to be happening.

"Australia is in the thick of the climate change crisis,” she said.

"More than half the Great Barrier Reef is dead, droughts are crippling farming communities and animals, bushfires are destroying everything in their path, flooding is devastating communities and severe storms and cyclones are putting everyone in danger.

"I want politicians to stand up for what is right.”

School strikes are taking place in more than 50 locations in Australia and more than 70 countries worldwide.

Local strikes

When: Today, 10.30am Rockhampton and 12.45pm Yeppoon.

Where: Rockhampton strikers will meet at the Dinosaur Park, Sir Raymond Huish Dr, and march to the corner of Denham and Quay Sts. Yeppoon strikers will meet at the old railway station for a 1pm march down the main street.