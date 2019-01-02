Rockhampton suburb ends the year on a high note

NORMAN Gardens has finished 2018 on a high, with an impressive number of sales made in December.

According to RP Data, the highly sought after North Rockhampton suburb saw nine house sales in December, four more sales than in November.

One four-bedroom home on Haven Close sold to a couple for $608,000 after spending only 17 days on the market.

According to REIQ's September quarter report, Norman Gardens saw 105 annual sales with an annual median sale price of $405,000, which is a 1.5 per cent increase on 2017.

The report also shows the suburb is only one of two in the region to maintain an increase over the past five years, with its annual median sale price five years ago listed as $397,000, which is 2 per cent lower than the 2018 figure.

Principal at Mr Real Estate Jason Rayner described Norman Gardens as the premier estate in North Rockhampton.

"It's the most central part of North Rockhampton and the most convenient,” he said.

"It offers good private schools and is the gateway to the shopping complexes.

"Families are flocking here because of the ability to buy low-set brick homes that require minimal maintenance as well as newer homes established in the past 30-40 years.

"Norman Gardens is definitely the pick of the suburbs on north side.”

Mr Rayner said the closest competition for Norman Gardens in the real estate market would be Frenchville.

According to REIQ's September quarter report, Frenchville saw 117 annual sales, 12 more than Norman Gardens, with an annual median sale price of $306,500, a 7.1 per cent decrease on 2017 and $98,500 less than Norman Gardens.

Mr Rayner also said Frenchville was a little bit of an older area compared to Norman Gardens.

He expects 2019 to be an "absolute bumper year” for Norman Gardens.

"Norman Gardens is the suburb to follow if you're looking for a good lifestyle that is second to none in North Rockhampton,” he said. "

"The area lends itself to people wanting a home they haven't got to do too much

on and are all very well presented.

"I think we will see some wonderful figures come through and certainly confidence in the Norman Gardens area will exceed expectations in 2019.”