BREAKING: 'Torrential' flash floods throughout Rocky suburb

Leighton Smith | 30th Mar 2017 9:17 AM Updated: 10:03 AM
Flash flooding around Frenchville State School has isolated parts of the suburb.
Flash flooding around Frenchville State School has isolated parts of the suburb. Contributed

BREAKING: PARTS of Frenchville have been isolated after heavy downpours last night from Ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie.

Resident Kerry Plane said they had gusty wind and heavy rain throughout the night.

"It's just been torrential rain all night, the creeks flooded down at the crossing at the traffic lights near the school so we're blocked in here now," Ms Plane said.　

She said although they had suffered no damage, the rain gauge has been working overtime with 152mm recorded since 5.30pm yesterday.

"I don't know if we've got more coming, the sun's been shining but we just had another heavy scud come over now so we're not sure what's going on."

More to come

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  cyclone debbie flash flooding frenchville wildweather

A ROCKHAMPTON suburb has been inundated by a series of flash floods.

