BREAKING: 'Torrential' flash floods throughout Rocky suburb

BREAKING: PARTS of Frenchville have been isolated after heavy downpours last night from Ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie.
Resident Kerry Plane said they had gusty wind and heavy rain throughout the night.
"It's just been torrential rain all night, the creeks flooded down at the crossing at the traffic lights near the school so we're blocked in here now," Ms Plane said.
She said although they had suffered no damage, the rain gauge has been working overtime with 152mm recorded since 5.30pm yesterday.
"I don't know if we've got more coming, the sun's been shining but we just had another heavy scud come over now so we're not sure what's going on."
