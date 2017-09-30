Rockhampton swelters in unseasonable heatwave

THIS spring is looking more and more like summer.
With the temperature pushing up towards 33 degrees at 11am, today is set to be a scorcher with a maximum of 36 degrees forecast and a minimum of 18.
On Sunday, temperatures should cool a little, dropping back down to 30 degrees.
Temperatures are set to keep falling into next week, with some much-needed showers and storms possible from Sunday through to Thursday.
The best strategy will be to find a cool drink, some shade and visit your local swimming pool.