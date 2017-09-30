36°
Rockhampton swelters in unseasonable heatwave

COOLING OFF: Andrew, Hayley and Alexander Olive cool off at the pool.
Leighton Smith
by

THIS spring is looking more and more like summer.

With the temperature pushing up towards 33 degrees at 11am, today is set to be a scorcher with a maximum of 36 degrees forecast and a minimum of 18.

On Sunday, temperatures should cool a little, dropping back down to 30 degrees.

Temperatures are set to keep falling into next week, with some much-needed showers and storms possible from Sunday through to Thursday.

The best strategy will be to find a cool drink, some shade and visit your local swimming pool.

Mia Reimer, Clare Chalk, Laney Siegmeier and Bridie England cool off.
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
