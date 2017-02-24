Why Rockhampton is the 'strategic' choice for Govt jobs

COLLABORATION: Capricornia MP Michelle Landry and Rockhampton Region mayor Margaret Strelow at the Adani business meeting last month.

ROCKHAMPTON'S traditional presence of commonwealth agencies and staff makes it a strategically strong location for an expanded workforce.

This is according to the Rockhampton Regional Council's Business and Economic Development senior executive Lee Sunderland (pictured below, right).

"This reflects the fact that Rockhampton is a strategically strong location to locate the commonwealth's interests and services," he said.

FAIR GO: Barnaby Joyce opens doors for high-paid, skilled jobs in CQ

Caption for Fitzroy Vale Station Photo: Ms. Jiang Jiqing, Consul and Chief of Economic and Commercial Office, Dr. Zhao Yongchen, Consul General of the People's Republic of China in Brisbane, Alan Acton, owner of Fitzroy Vale Station, Lee Sunderland, Rockhampton Regional Council. Photo: Contributed

"This is not only based on geography but also supportive infrastructure, representative reach

and synergies with Queensland and local government effort.

"Our industry breadth also provides great scope for collaborative approaches with a broad range of commonwealth agencies all the way through from the human services fields to agriculture, resources, the sciences, innovation, education and others.

"As well, Rockhampton can draw on an enormously rich reserve of regionally based, well-educated, industry hardened and innovative people, not

just to add to the employment numbers

but to add real talent

to the commonwealth's workforce."