Why Rockhampton is the 'strategic' choice for Govt jobs

ROCKHAMPTON'S traditional presence of commonwealth agencies and staff makes it a strategically strong location for an expanded workforce.
This is according to the Rockhampton Regional Council's Business and Economic Development senior executive Lee Sunderland (pictured below, right).
"This reflects the fact that Rockhampton is a strategically strong location to locate the commonwealth's interests and services," he said.
FAIR GO: Barnaby Joyce opens doors for high-paid, skilled jobs in CQ
"This is not only based on geography but also supportive infrastructure, representative reach
and synergies with Queensland and local government effort.
"Our industry breadth also provides great scope for collaborative approaches with a broad range of commonwealth agencies all the way through from the human services fields to agriculture, resources, the sciences, innovation, education and others.
"As well, Rockhampton can draw on an enormously rich reserve of regionally based, well-educated, industry hardened and innovative people, not
just to add to the employment numbers
but to add real talent
to the commonwealth's workforce."