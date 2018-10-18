Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
GAME ON: Rockhampton softballers (from left) Ben Preston, Bryce Heal and Hayden Gillett are gearing up for the Queensland men's softball championships this weekend.
GAME ON: Rockhampton softballers (from left) Ben Preston, Bryce Heal and Hayden Gillett are gearing up for the Queensland men's softball championships this weekend. PAM MCKAY
Softball and Baseball

Rockhampton to host state's best softballers this weekend

Pam McKay
by
18th Oct 2018 9:29 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SOFTBALL: Rockhampton A player/coach Louie Cox has clear expectations for this weekend's Queensland open men's championships.

"I want a shot at the grand final,” he said.

"Last year we finished in the top four and we didn't end up having to play off because it got washed out so we've sort of got unfinished business there.”

Rockhampton will host Queensland's premier softball event this weekend.

Thirteen teams will take part in the three-day carnival, which starts at 8am on Friday at Kele Park.

Caboolture, Logan City, Mackay A, Redcliffe, Redlands, Rockhampton A and Toowoomba A will play for the Queensland Cup title while Hervey Bay, Ipswich, Mackay B, Maryborough, Rockhampton B and Toowoomba B will battle for the Open Championship and President's Cup.

Players will be vying for selection in the Queensland Patriots team to compete at the nationals in January.

Cox knows his side will face some quality opposition, in particular Logan City and Redlands, but is confident about their chances.

He said key players would be Australian Junior Steelers duo Jeremy Waters and Michael Ludkin and the experienced Bryce Heal.

"There's a lot of good players in the team and come Friday I think they'll be turning up to play,” he said.

"It's pretty exciting for the fellas to play for their home crowd... and I think the crowd will amp them up and make them perform better.

"Our batting line-up is pretty strong and we'll be looking to get some runs on the board.”

Heal, the team's catcher, is excited about the opportunity to play at home in what will be his ninth open men's championship.

"This is the best tournament to play all year so I can't wait to see what they bring this year.

"Logan City were the dominant team last year... but everyone's going to be hard to beat,” he said.

"If we play like a team we've got a good chance of being top four easy but we all need to connect and bat well.”

Sixteen-year-old Hayden Gillett will play with the Rockhampton B team.

"It will be good to have a state championship in our own backyard,” he said.

"It's going to be good competition this weekend so I'm looking forward to it.

"We just need to play to the best of our ability and hopefully get some wins on the board.”

Rockhampton teams both play their first games at 10am on Friday - A against Logan City, B against Ipswich.

australian junior steelers kele park rockhampton softball softball
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    From meth at 15 to prison at 24: young man's bad start

    premium_icon From meth at 15 to prison at 24: young man's bad start

    Crime Gordon William Munchow was a small time dealer for friends

    Highway closed after truck goes up in flames

    Highway closed after truck goes up in flames

    News EMERGENCY crews on scene after truck fire in Wowan

    • 18th Oct 2018 9:00 AM
    Minister’s call to spill agitators: ‘Show some guts’

    premium_icon Minister’s call to spill agitators: ‘Show some guts’

    Politics LNP Minister Michelle Landry calls out agitators

    • 18th Oct 2018 9:47 AM
    CQ students take winning performance to Brisbane competition

    premium_icon CQ students take winning performance to Brisbane competition

    News "Usually it doesn't happen to schools like us”

    • 18th Oct 2018 9:00 AM

    Local Partners