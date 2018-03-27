Menu
News

Rockhampton tradies are doing it tough

Sherele Moody
by
26th Mar 2018 6:15 AM

ROCKHAMPTON tradies are earning little more than half the amount of their big city counterparts with our region having one of the lowest call-out rates in the state.

Plumbers, painters, carpenters and electricians in our region are charging, on average, $40.70 an hour, Serviceseeking.com.au data shows.

This is 39 per cent lower than the Brisbane hourly average of $67.11.

Cairns, Sunshine Coast and Gympie pay the most for the services of qualified tradespeople. Townsville, central Queensland, Mackay and Whitsundays, Toowoomba and the Gold Coast have the state's lowest tradie prices.

Serviceseeking.com.au CEO Jeremy Levitt said tradie prices varied across the regions for reasons including demand and the type of industry in each area.

"Higher rates are often associated with higher travel costs," Mr Levitt said.

"The further a tradie needs to travel for a job, the more expensive their charge-out rate.

"Charge-out rates also increase in areas of higher demand and if there is a tradie shortage, tradies will increase their charge-out rates because they can."

All self-employed tradies set their own rates, taking into account their business costs including insurance, tools, vehicles, tax, superannuation and their labour.

Tradie rates can also be influenced by local supply and demand as well as the region's socio-economic profile - for example the richer the population, the more tradespeople can charge.

"Some regions are cheaper historically," Mr Levitt said.

"Tradies will have a perception of the affluence of a particular area and charge more if they believe their customer has a larger capacity to pay."

- NewsRegional

 

BY THE NUMBERS

How our region compares on average tradespeople* call-out fees

QUEENSLAND

Cairns: $75.35

Central Queensland: $40.70

Gold Coast: $54.67

Ipswich: $68.44

Mackay: $47.55

Sunshine Coast: $75.97

Toowoomba: $48.63

Townsville: $36.33

Gympie: $75.97

Warwick: $69.31

Brisbane: $67.11

NSW

Clarence Valley: $73.33

Northern Rivers: $57.77

Northern Suburbs: $69.31

Coffs Harbour: $73.33

Sydney: $73.94

*Carpenters, painters, plumbers and electricians.

Source: ServiceSeeking.com.au

