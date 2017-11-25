ROCKHAMPTON VOTES: Strelow talks about the vote count so far

THE Morning Bulletin has its finger on the pulse of this state election and the candidate's phone numbers on speed dial so we'll be updating this page as every result and comment is revealed. Strap in and keep on refreshing this page.

7.45pm: MARGARET Strelow says it's too early to tell who will end up winning the seat of Rockhampton with preference votes to play a big role in the seat.

The independent candidate addressed the question to a Rockhampton media conference about 7pm tonight.

She said she spent the day at Rockhampton's biggest polling centre - Waraburra State School.

Mrs Strelow said most people walked straight in, not taking pamphlets from supporters of any candidate, which indicated they knew what they were doing.

Margaret Strelow on election night: Independent candidate for Rockhampton Margaret Strelow talks to the media about the results so far at about 7pm on election night.

Waraburra State School is in Gracemere where residents have been calling for a High School for many years with the only Rockhampton candidate to not commit to a high school, or reinvestigate the need for one, being the ALP candidate Barry O'Rourke.

The AEC results at 7.35pm had Mr O'Rourke at 30.98% of the vote counted so far (39.54%) and Mrs Strelow with 24.09%, One Nation candidate Wade Rothery with 20.65%, LNP candidate Douglas Rodgers 17.49% and Greens candidate Kate Giamarelos with 6.8%.

7.21pm: The distance between Margaret Strelow and Barry O'Rourke has spread a bit again with 21.7% of the votes now counted.

Mr O'Rourke has received 30.86% of the votes while Mrs Strelow has 24.49%. LNP candidate 18.32%.

7.10pm: INDEPENDENT candidate Margaret Strelow is catching up to ALP candidate Barry O'Rourke in the race for the seat of Rockhampton.

In Galaxy polling a couple of weeks ago, just after she announced her candidacy, Independent Margaret Strelow was polling 14 per cent.

Vote count for Rockhampton as 12.7% of the votes counted

Although we're still early in the count, in an amazing result, Ms Strelow has 25 per cent of the vote, beating LNP 21 percent and One Nation 17 per cent (whose votes have both slipped since the poll).

If these parties finish third and fourth, their preferences could potentially put Ms Strelow ahead of Labor's Barry O'Rourke who is currently sitting on 29 per cent.

7pm: MORE votes have been counted for the seat of Rockhampton with ALP's Barry O'Rourke still leading the race with 31.46% of the votes with 5.7% of the votes counted so far.

Margaret Strelow is not far behind with 25.77% of the votes and LNP's Douglas Rodgers has 18.36 of the votes.

6.45PM: The first count of votes are in for Rockhampton with ALP's Barry O'Rourke in front so far.

Mr O'Rourke has recieved 201 of 582 votes counted so far, with Independent Margaret Strelow in second place with 141 votes and LNP candidate Douglas Rodgers has 114 votes

ALP candidate Barry O'Rourke outside Waraburra State School in Gracemere before the polling booths opened. Kerri-Anne Mesner

IT'S pens down, hats off as candidates and their supporters pack up for the day and head to post election day functions across the region.

The Morning Bulletin caught up with three candidates throughout the day - Independent candidate Margaret Strelow, Labor's Barry O'Rourke and LNP candidate Douglas Rodgers - who were all being sunsmart wearing long sleeved shirts and hats as they greeted voters at polling centres.

LNP candidate for Rockhampton Douglas Rodgers Kerri-Anne Mesner

Mr O'Rourke had a busy day handing out how to vote cards at polling booths around Rockhampton.

He said he received a generally positive reception from people but it was difficult to tell how people were inclined with their voting given they were talking in to vote without accepting how to vote cards from anyone.

"I'm expecting it to come down to the wire tonight," he said.

Mr O'Rourke will be attending a function at Callaghan Park Racecourse watching the election results roll out.

Check out The Morning Bulletin reporter Leighton Smith's wrap for the election for the Rockhampton seat: Election wrap: Drama will continue as Rocky votes counted