Rockhampton well placed to secure $20m Qantas pilot academy

PILOT TRAINING: Rockhampton is well placed to become a home for Qantas's $20m pilot training academy.

ROCKHAMPTON airport's strong bid to host Qantas's new pilot training academy is well placed to stand out against the deluge of other regional submissions.

Since Qantas unveiled their plans in February to establish a $20m Group Pilot Academy by 2019, the airline confirmed they had received more than 55 proposals from regional cities to secure the facility.

With an initial capacity to train 100 pilots a year, the new pilot academy was envisaged to build over time towards training up to 500 pilots a year on a fee for service basis.

After the deadline for bids closed last Friday, a Qantas spokeswoman said they were really pleased with the response and planned to spend the next few weeks reviewing these responses to key selection criteria before a short-list was announced towards the end of this month.

Rockhampton Region mayor Margaret Strelow was extremely confident with the strength of our bid given some of the advantages enjoyed by our regional airport.

Rockhampton Airport's primary runway is over 2,500m long and the secondary runway is over 1,600m long.

"We expect a number of submissions to be going from various Queensland cities, the competition is fierce and the short timeframe has made the preparation period intense,” Cr Strelow said.

"We received great feedback from Qantas early on in the process about our preliminary document, which was very encouraging.”

During Beef Australia last month, Cr Strelow said she had the opportunity to raise Rockhampton's proposal with top-level Qantas executives and, "while they weren't giving anything away, the comment was made that our '300 days of sunshine' tagline was on point”.

"We have so much to offer Qantas, we meet their requirements with what they're after for an airport, we have an enviable lifestyle which blends the best of city living with country life and our climate makes the region the perfect training spot,” she said.

Rockhampton mayor Margaret Strelow believes our 300 days of sunshine and uncongested airspace will give us the edge in winning the bid to train Qantas pilots.

"We included several elements that are commercial in confidence but involve offers that we believe will make Rockhampton very attractive place for Qantas to establish and train the next generation of pilots.

"We had the support of Central Queensland University. Our bid addresses linkages to education and accommodation and airport facilities.”

Cr Strelow said Rockhampton's submission also outlined our easy connectivity to Brisbane and our uncongested airspace.

"I have to absolutely commend the behind-the-scenes work of teams across Council who put our submission together and also appreciate the support of our regional officers at the Department of State Development,” she said.

"I am confident we've put our absolute best foot forward to win this opportunity and have the Qantas Pilot Academy call Rockhampton home.”

PILOT SCHOOL: Rockhampton mayor Margaret Strelow believes were are close to netting the opportunity to train Qantas pilots.

