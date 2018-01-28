Rockhampton woman opens Bed and Breakfast in France

The roadside view of La Fromentale. All of the window and door openings on the ground and second floor were the orginal openings of the milking barn which dates back to the 1700's.

The roadside view of La Fromentale. All of the window and door openings on the ground and second floor were the orginal openings of the milking barn which dates back to the 1700's. Facebook

BONJOUR and welcome to the La Fromentale, a five bedroom, four-bathroom 18th century renovated milking barn, and former Rockhampton woman Nola Pontifex's dream turned reality.

Set up for bed and breakfast, food tours and holiday let, it was Ms Pontifex's first taste of France in 1966 that ignited a love of all things French.

"Experiencing the friendliness of the people, the way of life, the beautiful food, markets and local chateaux sealed the deal for me,” she said.

Ms Pontifex worked as an Economic Development Officer for the State Government in Rockhampton. After a six-month stay in Normandy, located in northern France, Ms Pontifex returned to Australia with a business plan for a Bed and Breakfast, specifically catering to an Australian clientele.

The burning question everyone was asking Ms Pontifex was how did she move from a regional town in Australia and open a business halfway across the world.

Her first step was learn the language. Weekly night classes through Alliance Françoise in Rockhampton allowed Ms Pontifex to progress to a level to allow her to make her French B&B dream come true. Oui, je parle français!

Now bi-lingual and after a two-year search for the right property, Ms Pontifex's establishment in France is the result of hard work and determination.

"This European Spring - March, April, May and again in Autumn - September and October, I will be conducting six day and night fully escorted tours which include all accommodation, food and food experiences from my bed and breakfast La Fromentale,” she said.

"I have several Rockhampton-ites booked in for a visit during this time and I would welcome many more.”

Photos View Photo Gallery

Travellers will be treated to a visit to the iconic Mont Saint Michel, visits to local food markets, exploration of the region's beautiful villages, castles and medieval towns, including the place where William the Conqueror launched the invasion of England in the 11th century.

Ms Pontifex is also organising a tour to coincide with the centenary of the Battle of Villers Bretonneux in April, which will include accommodation, some meals, transport, tour of World War I sites of significance for Australians close to Amiens such as Villers Bretonneaux, Pozieres, Albert, Thiepval Memorial and the Loghnager Crater.

For more information about Normandie Foodie for holiday let and the tours offered, go to its Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/normandiefoodie

Wanting to awaken the French in you? Rockhampton Alliance Française offers French classes at beginner, intermediate and advanced levels. For more information, go to http://afrockhampton.com/

Term 1 starting 31st January - classes also available in Yeppoon.

GET IN TOUCH:

For holiday let and tours offered, search Normandie Foodie on Facebook

LEARN FRENCH:

Rockhampton Alliance Française offers French classes at beginner, intermediate and advanced levels. For more information, go to http://afrockhampton.com/

Term 1 starts January 31, Classes also available in Yeppoon.