Rockhampton woman's early Christmas present from lotto

A Rockhampton woman has confessed to 'having a feeling' she would win after taking home the 1st Prize of $200,000 in the latest Lucky Lotteries Mega Jackpot draw - and she was right!

The intuitive woman won the guaranteed 1st prize of $200,000 in Lucky Lotteries Mega Jackpot draw 1184, drawn December 24, 2018. As well as the 1st Prize the woman also won a consolation prize worth $2,000.

Sharing her joy with a Golden Casket official on Christmas Eve, the woman revealed she had only been playing the Lucky Lotteries game for a short time.

"That just absolutely blows me away!" she exclaimed.

When asked how she planned to spend her windfall, the overjoyed winner revealed she had her eyes set on a relaxing holiday away with her husband.

"I've always wanted to on a cruise! My husband and I have been talking about it for six months but now we can finally book it!" she said excitedly.