Rockhampton won't be forgotten in $2b military training deal

A LCAC (Landing Craft Air Cushion) approaching a beach at Shoalwater Bay. The craft operates with a crew of five. In addition to beach landing, LCAC provides personnel transport, evacuation support, lane breaching, mine countermeasure operations, and Marine and Special Warfare equipment delivery.. Photo Allan Reinikka / The Morning Bulletin ROK190711asabre6

HE MIGHT be a Townsville business leader, but Mick Reilly is keen to reassure Central Queenslanders he will be looking out for them in his new role as the business and community liaison officer with the expansion of Shoalwater Bay.

The expansion of the military area is part of the Australia-Singapore Military Training Initiative worth $2 billion.

Mr Reilly will step into the role in August, working closely with the business community in Rockhampton and Livingstone Shire, as well as the Townsville and Charters Towers regions.

Former Army Officer Mick Reilly. Contributed

He told The Morning Bulletin he was keen to talk to local mayors and the community as a whole.

"I'm looking to support local engagement,” Mr Reilly said.

"I'm pretty keen to hear about Defence and community issues, ideas and suggestions. My thoughts are to listen, to support the communication between Defence and the communities across the range of the initiative.”

>>New role to ensure Rocky on radar for $2B military spend<<

Mr Reilly's focus will be on understanding business concerns and opportunities.

"This is a complicated process of identifying all that land from willing sellers and ensuring it is actually useful to Defence,” he said.

"I think the key thing I can offer is understanding their position and making sure that is highlighted as decision makers go through their process.

"It's a big, complex project and I think the key thing we can do is keep supporting the Defence people who already recognise this issue to make sure it doesn't get lost as we go through.”