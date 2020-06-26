Rockhampton-Yeppoon Rd plans revealed

Works are expected to commence in September between the Iron Pot rd and MacKays Rd intersections with the Rockhampton-Yeppoon Rd

Works on the Rockhampton-Yeppoon Road will begin in September according to the state government.

That is when Member for Keppel Brittany said new pavement and resurfacing will begin on a between Iron Pot Rd and MacKays Rd on the notorious stretch.

On Monday, federal and state government allocated Rockhampton – Yeppoon Road a cash injection totalling in $5million to begin works immediately.

Ms Lauga said the works will bring 16 jobs with contracts likely go to tender in July.