Works are expected to commence in September between the Iron Pot rd and MacKays Rd intersections with the Rockhampton-Yeppoon Rd
Community

Rockhampton-Yeppoon Rd plans revealed

Jack Evans
26th Jun 2020 11:33 AM
Works on the Rockhampton-Yeppoon Road will begin in September according to the state government.

That is when Member for Keppel Brittany said new pavement and resurfacing will begin on a between Iron Pot Rd and MacKays Rd on the notorious stretch.

On Monday, federal and state government allocated Rockhampton – Yeppoon Road a cash injection totalling in $5million to begin works immediately.

Ms Lauga said the works will bring 16 jobs with contracts likely go to tender in July.

ROAD UPGRADE: Queensland Minister for Main Roads Mark Bailey with Keppel MP Brittany Lauga are keen to see work start on upgrading the Rockhampton-Yeppoon Rd after the public were consulted.
