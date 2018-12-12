FLYING HIGH: Rockhampton, you look a picture from above Mark Furler Group Digital Editor Mark Furler is News Regional Media's group digital editor. He’s an award-winning journalist who has lived and worked on Queensland’s Sunshine Coast for more than 30 years. He’s passionate about fighting for a better go for locals. His awards include Editor of the Year, and involvement in three PANPA Newspaper of the Year wins for the Sunshine Coast Daily. He has also been involved in INMA and News awards wins for excellence in digital coverage. Full Profile Login to follow

FLYING into Rockhampton, there was little sign of the cyclone looming large for Queensland.

Wispy clouds, and plenty of sunshine, provided the perfect vista for the plane load landing in the Beef Capital.

More than 500,000 passengers fly in and out of Rockhampton each year.

In recent times, there have been calls for international flights to boost the region's tourism earnings.

The Sunshine Coast has done numerous trials of international flights and is currently building a new runway to cater for bigger planes.

But based on passenger numbers, Rockhampton has a way to go.

The Sunshine Coast had 1.2 million passenger movements with only 14,000 of those being on international fights.

In comparison, the Gold Coast had 5.4 million movements with more than a million being on planes heading in and out of Australia.

Brisbane has 17 million flights and another six million international passenger movements.

Many people flying in and out of Rockhampton do so for work.

The bloke next to me had been away for a month. He was super glad to be flying back home.

PASSENGER MOVEMENTS AT AIRPORTS ACROSS AUSTRALIA

AIRPORT DOMESTIC INTERNATIONAL TOTAL