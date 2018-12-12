FLYING HIGH: Rockhampton, you look a picture from above
FLYING into Rockhampton, there was little sign of the cyclone looming large for Queensland.
Wispy clouds, and plenty of sunshine, provided the perfect vista for the plane load landing in the Beef Capital.
More than 500,000 passengers fly in and out of Rockhampton each year.
In recent times, there have been calls for international flights to boost the region's tourism earnings.
The Sunshine Coast has done numerous trials of international flights and is currently building a new runway to cater for bigger planes.
But based on passenger numbers, Rockhampton has a way to go.
The Sunshine Coast had 1.2 million passenger movements with only 14,000 of those being on international fights.
In comparison, the Gold Coast had 5.4 million movements with more than a million being on planes heading in and out of Australia.
Brisbane has 17 million flights and another six million international passenger movements.
Many people flying in and out of Rockhampton do so for work.
The bloke next to me had been away for a month. He was super glad to be flying back home.
PASSENGER MOVEMENTS AT AIRPORTS ACROSS AUSTRALIA
AIRPORT DOMESTIC INTERNATIONAL TOTAL
|ADELAIDE
|7 331 994
|1 007 474
|8 339 468
|ALICE SPRINGS
|623 062
|0
|623 062
|BALLINA
|536 710
|0
|536 710
|BRISBANE
|17 372 792
|6 031 161
|23 403 953
|CAIRNS
|4 305 717
|673 858
|4 979 575
|CANBERRA
|3 130 901
|97 293
|3 228 194
|DARWIN
|1 771 987
|236 168
|2 008 155
|GOLD COAST
|5 488 800
|1 055 004
|6 543 804
|HOBART
|2 630 252
|0
|2 630 252
|KARRATHA
|440 786
|0
|440 786
|LAUNCESTON
|1 379 008
|0
|1 379 008
|MACKAY
|802 821
|0
|802 821
|MELBOURNE
|25 695 313
|11 033 596
|36 728 909
|NEWCASTLE
|1 261 136
|0
|1 261 136
|PERTH
|8 104 046
|4 366 850
|12 470 896
|PROSERPINE
|463 685
|0
|463 685
|ROCKHAMPTON
|554 669
|0
|554 669
|SUNSHINE COAST
|1 209 236
|14 741
|1 223 977
|SYDNEY
|27 718 217
|16 589 754
|44 307 971
|TOWNSVILLE
|1 599 676
|27 456
|1 627 132
|All Australian Airports
|121 267 200
|41 141 095
|162 408 295