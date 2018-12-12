Menu
FLYING HIGH: Rockhampton, you look a picture from above

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
Mark Furler
12th Dec 2018
Updated: 1:05 PM
FLYING into Rockhampton, there was little sign of the cyclone looming large for Queensland.

Wispy clouds, and plenty of sunshine, provided the perfect vista for the plane load landing in the Beef Capital.

More than 500,000 passengers fly in and out of Rockhampton each year.

In recent times, there have been calls for international flights to boost the region's tourism earnings.

The Sunshine Coast has done numerous trials of international flights and is currently building a new runway to cater for bigger planes.

But based on passenger numbers, Rockhampton has a way to go.

The Sunshine Coast had 1.2 million passenger movements with only 14,000 of those being on international fights.

In comparison, the Gold Coast had 5.4 million movements with more than a million being on planes heading in and out of Australia.

Brisbane has 17 million flights and another six million international passenger movements.

Many people flying in and out of Rockhampton do so for work.

The bloke next to me had been away for a month. He was super glad to be flying back home.

PASSENGER MOVEMENTS AT AIRPORTS ACROSS AUSTRALIA

AIRPORT               DOMESTIC                       INTERNATIONAL    TOTAL

ADELAIDE 7 331 994 1 007 474 8 339 468
ALICE SPRINGS  623 062   0  623 062
BALLINA  536 710   0  536 710
BRISBANE 17 372 792 6 031 161 23 403 953
CAIRNS 4 305 717  673 858 4 979 575
CANBERRA 3 130 901  97 293 3 228 194
DARWIN 1 771 987  236 168 2 008 155
GOLD COAST 5 488 800 1 055 004 6 543 804
HOBART 2 630 252   0 2 630 252
KARRATHA  440 786   0  440 786
LAUNCESTON 1 379 008   0 1 379 008
MACKAY  802 821   0  802 821
MELBOURNE 25 695 313 11 033 596 36 728 909
NEWCASTLE 1 261 136   0 1 261 136
PERTH 8 104 046 4 366 850 12 470 896
PROSERPINE  463 685   0  463 685
ROCKHAMPTON  554 669   0  554 669
SUNSHINE COAST 1 209 236  14 741 1 223 977
SYDNEY 27 718 217 16 589 754 44 307 971
TOWNSVILLE 1 599 676  27 456 1 627 132
All Australian Airports 121 267 200 41 141 095 162 408 295

