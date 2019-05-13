Rockhampton young achievers recognised at gala presentation

MAKING A DIFFERENCE: Nicholas Thompson was a finalist in the BB Print Regional Achiever Award.

TWO young people making a difference in the Rockhampton community were recently celebrated at an awards gala night like no other.

Nicholas Thompson was presented as a finalist in the BB Print Regional Achiever Award and Tamara Richardson was presented as a finalist in The University of Queensland Create Change Award at the 2019 Seven News Young Achiever Awards Gala Presentation at Royal on the Park Brisbane on Friday May 3.

Nicholas, 11, was recognised for his commitment to promoting sustainable fishing.

The Gracemere boy began by facilitating games to teach children to admire and learn to respect fish.

His initiative, NickFish Vacation Care Experience, brought the joy of fishing to kids in Rockhampton who weren't able to go fishing.

Ms Richardson, 25, was recognised for her passion for cultural education.

The Rockhampton woman is founder and director of Promoting Access to Cultural Education 48.

PACE 48 is a global education organisation delivering cultural education to young people and their communities across 43 countries to promote understanding and mutual respect.

She is also an associate of UNESCO, representing Australia in multilateral meetings such as the G20, Commonwealth and the UN Summit.

Category Winners

Alexandra Wells - LGIAsuper Community Volunteer Award.

Madina Mohmood - Soroptimist International Women Empowering Others Award.

Zane Ratcliff - Kennelly Constructions Aboriginal Achievement Award.

Tara Baker - iFly Online Achievement Award.

Imaan Ashraf - BB Print Regional Achiever Award.

Evie Marshall - First National Real Estate Leadership Award.

Navdeep Pasricha - The University of Queensland Create Change Award.

Joshua Apitz - Awards Australia Small Business Achiever Award.

Madina Mohmood was announced as the 2019 Queensland Young Achiever of the Year, chosen from the eight winners.

The category winners each received a magnificent trophy and $2,000 courtesy of Auswide Bank.

Ms Mohmood received an additional $2,000 from Auswide Bank and an amazing State trophy.