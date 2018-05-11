Rockhampton Zoo celebrates Leakey's first mother's day

STAR ATTRACTION: Three-month-old chimpanzee Capri tries to stand with the help of her mum Leakey. The pair will be the focus of attention at Rockhampton Zoo on Mother's Day.

STAR ATTRACTION: Three-month-old chimpanzee Capri tries to stand with the help of her mum Leakey. The pair will be the focus of attention at Rockhampton Zoo on Mother's Day. Kate Talbot

ROCKHAMPTON Zoo is celebrating one special mum's first mother's day this weekend.

The zoo's beloved chimpanzee, Leakey, will be celebrating the day with her three-month-old baby, Capri.

Capri is already hitting many milestones, much to the excitement of the zoo's staff.

"Capri is stealing the hearts of everyone who sees her and it's been wonderful to watch her develop as she hits the three-month mark tomorrow,” Cr Rutherford said.

"Our keepers can see Capri has six teeth now, so you'll often see her with a finger in her mouth as she goes through teething like all new babies.

Hobby photographer Jacinta Hayter shares a photo of the Rockhampton Zoo's mother and daughter chimpanzee duo Leaky and her yet-to-be-named baby. Jacinta Hayter

"What's also really exciting is that she's starting to make noises to greet the other chimps, and hoots along with the others when they do, so I'm sure she'll be talking to the rest of the troop properly in no time.

"She's not quite walking yet but mum Leakey is holding her up and getting her to try and stand on her own, so it's only a matter of time before it happens.

"Thousands of people have now headed through the gates at the Zoo to see little Capri and if you're looking for something a bit different to do this Sunday, why not head out there and help Leakey enjoy her first Mother's Day?”

Capri was born on February 12 and was the first chimpanzee born in the zoo's history.

The baby girl chimpanzee was also the last chimpanzee to be born in Queensland in decades, with the last chimpanzee born in Coolangatta in the 70s.

Rockhampton Zoo is free and open daily from 8am to 4pm.

There is a zoo keeper talk and feeding time for the chimpanzees at 3pm each day.