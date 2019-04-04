Rockhampton zoo unveils first wedge-tailed eagle

Valkyrie, a young wedge-tailed eagle, has been settling in to her new home at Rockhampton Zoo.

AS A new crate loomed large at Rockhampton zoo, the alarm had been sounded.

Swarms of wild birds flocked to Rockhampton zoo last month, squawking and trying to peck through a small cave enclosure.

They were drawn by fear, determined to ward off one of Australia's greatest predators and Rockhampton zoo's first giant of the skies.

Wild magpies, cockatoos, Butcher birds, kookaburras and Miner birds filled the enclosure's surrounding trees within 30 minutes of her being released into her new habitat.

They were trying to scare off the zoo's latest addition, an 18-month-old wedge tailed eagle named Valkyrie.

True to her name, Valkyrie is a sight to behold.

Valkyrie is expected to draw in the crowds at Rockhampton Zoo this Easter holidays. RRC

Majestic, proud and awesomely calm, she surveyed her first public crowd with a steely eyed glare on Thursday morning.

Valkyrie is the very first wedge tailed eagle to reside at Rockhampton zoo.

After allegedly being hit by a car outside Gatton, Valkyrie had spent the last year being rehabilitated before being handed over to Rockhampton zoo keepers last month.

Despite her recovery from a number of breaks in her wing and malnourishment, she will never fly again.

Deputy mayor Cherie Rutherford said she expected the new addition to draw in the crowds this Easter holidays.

"She's just the most glorious bird and she's here right in time for Easter Holidays for everybody to come up and visit her,” Cr Rutherford said.

"Valkyrie was cared for by a veterinary school in Gatton from Queensland university. They nursed her back to health.

"She was very undernourished when they got her. She was only about 2.4kg and she's now 3.7kg.

"She's doing really well but she won't ever fly again so of course they couldn't release her back into the wild.”

Cr Rutherford said zoo keepers have already fallen in love with the "beautiful bird” and will take good care of her at her new home.

"She's a big, stately bird and has big talons. She's already got a personality and she's interacting with her keepers,” Cr Rutherford said.

"She's very attentive to what's going on but certainly isn't stressed by the keepers who are starting to build a bond with her. She's reacting very well.

"At the moment she's in a smaller enclosure so she feels safe but as she starts to settle even more, we will extend her enclosure and make her a much bigger area so she can get around.

"She is very strong in the legs so she can hop very well. She can hop about 3m.”

Valkyrie is enjoying a diet of rats and quail and is expected to grow "a little bigger” as she matures into adulthood.

With a wing span of 1.8m (the average being 2-2.2m wise) and the ability to spot a rabbit in the grass from 3km away, Valkyrie is made to kill.

She is the largest bird of prey in Australia.

Rockhampton zoo keeper James Armstrong said Valkyrie is one of the largest eagles in the world and everyone who had seen her so far has been filled with "awe at her size and majesty”.

"She's absolutely magnificent. Being a Wedge Tail Eagle, she's extremely intelligent,” Mr Armstrong said.

"We've got high hopes for her to hopefully be able to bond with us quite well and for us to be able to work around her and her be nice and calm.

"She seems to be quite a calm bird for a large wild bird.

"For the first few days she was quite hyper vigilant and has been using her amazing eyesight, with all the new sights and sounds.”

Wedge-Tailed eagles can live up to 40 years in captivity.

Valkyrie is available for public viewing at Rockhampton zoo.