Rockhampton's 10 cheapest homes on the market revealed

YOU won't find a cheaper home than these 10 properties in Rockhampton, or most other places.

All 10 properties, which include houses and units, are on offer for under $140,000.

Rockhampton's property market has been on ups and downs since the mining downturn dug its claws into Central Queensland.

But with company's promising big projects, including Adani, are just around the corner, the may be the perfect time to invest, or just get a foot in the door of the market.

1. 26 Glenmore Rd, Park Avenue

Unit: 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom

Selling point: Low set gable home in close proximity to the new Ergon Centre and the Fitzroy River Recreation Park

Agent: Kas Woch Real Estate Rockhampton

Price: $79K

BARGAIN: Rockhampton's cheapest houses, all under $140,000. Realestate.com.au

2. 6 Princess St, Berserker

Unit: 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 4 car space

Selling point: Never judge a book by its cover. Well loved one family home worth an inspection

Agent: Kas Woch Real Estate Rockhampton

Price: $92K

3. 55/336 Rockonia Rd, Koongal

Unit: 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 1 car space

Selling point: Gated community and extra low entry level

Agent: Garry Saunders Real Estate

Price: $95K

4. 146 Stanley St, Allenstown

Unit: 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 1 car space

Selling point: Central Allenstown location

Agent: LJ Hooker Rockhampton

Price: $105K

5. 8 Lucas St, Berserker

Unit: 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom

Selling point: Colonial that oozes great value!

Agent: Baxters Real Estate

Price: $117K

6. 18/347-351 Dean St, Frenchville

Unit: 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 1 car space

Selling point: Amazing investment opportunity or affordable purchase for retirement!

Agent: Pat O'Discroll

Price: $129K

7. 378 East St, Depot Hill

Unit: 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 2 car space

Selling point: One of the best amongst the 'super cheaps'

Agent: Centruy21

Price: $135K

8. 277 East St, Depot Hill

Unit: 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 1 car space

Selling point: An affordable, well renovated and air conditioned three bedroom high set Queenslander.

Agent: Kas Woch Real Estate Rockhampton

Price: $135K

9. Wandal, Rockhampton (Address available on request)

Unit: 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom

Selling point: Moving after 62 years

Agent: Alan Cornick Real Estate

Price: $134K

10. 21/366 Rockonia Rd, Koongal

Unit: 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 1 car space

Selling point: A great investment unit with great returns

Agent: Ray White Rockhampton

Price: $135K

