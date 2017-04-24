Rockhampton's 10 cheapest homes on the market revealed

YOU won't find a cheaper home than these 10 properties in Rockhampton, or most other places.
All 10 properties, which include houses and units, are on offer for under $140,000.
Rockhampton's property market has been on ups and downs since the mining downturn dug its claws into Central Queensland.
But with company's promising big projects, including Adani, are just around the corner, the may be the perfect time to invest, or just get a foot in the door of the market.
1. 26 Glenmore Rd, Park Avenue
Unit: 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom
Selling point: Low set gable home in close proximity to the new Ergon Centre and the Fitzroy River Recreation Park
Agent: Kas Woch Real Estate Rockhampton
Price: $79K
2. 6 Princess St, Berserker
Unit: 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 4 car space
Selling point: Never judge a book by its cover. Well loved one family home worth an inspection
Agent: Kas Woch Real Estate Rockhampton
Price: $92K
3. 55/336 Rockonia Rd, Koongal
Unit: 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 1 car space
Selling point: Gated community and extra low entry level
Agent: Garry Saunders Real Estate
Price: $95K
4. 146 Stanley St, Allenstown
Unit: 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 1 car space
Selling point: Central Allenstown location
Agent: LJ Hooker Rockhampton
Price: $105K
5. 8 Lucas St, Berserker
Unit: 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom
Selling point: Colonial that oozes great value!
Agent: Baxters Real Estate
Price: $117K
6. 18/347-351 Dean St, Frenchville
Unit: 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 1 car space
Selling point: Amazing investment opportunity or affordable purchase for retirement!
Agent: Pat O'Discroll
Price: $129K
7. 378 East St, Depot Hill
Unit: 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 2 car space
Selling point: One of the best amongst the 'super cheaps'
Agent: Centruy21
Price: $135K
8. 277 East St, Depot Hill
Unit: 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 1 car space
Selling point: An affordable, well renovated and air conditioned three bedroom high set Queenslander.
Agent: Kas Woch Real Estate Rockhampton
Price: $135K
9. Wandal, Rockhampton (Address available on request)
Unit: 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom
Selling point: Moving after 62 years
Agent: Alan Cornick Real Estate
Price: $134K
10. 21/366 Rockonia Rd, Koongal
Unit: 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 1 car space
Selling point: A great investment unit with great returns
Agent: Ray White Rockhampton
Price: $135K
