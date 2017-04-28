Rockhampton's 20 worst streets for drug crime revealed

NABBED: Police have dealt with or continue to deal with thousands of offences in the Rockhampton QPS area in the past year.

ONE SHORT West Rockhampton street takes the cake for the most drug offences.

Queensland Police Service figures reveal over the past year police nabbed locals on a whopping 130 drug crimes along Jardine St in West Rockhampton.

But the figures show that, unlike other cities across Queensland, cluster of drug crime aren't concentrated to one particular suburb.

A CBD street came in second, followed by a Berserker street, then another CBD street.

1. Jardine St -- 130

A MASSIVE cluster of 127 drug offences occurred on Jardine St near the intersection with Knutsford St.

All 127 of the offences have been solved.

Another two offences near the intersection with Wandal Rd, while there was one isolated drug offence.

2. Fitzroy St, Rockhampton CBD -- 70

POLICE nabbed offenders for a staggering 70 drug crimes along Fitzroy St.

The intersection with East St is one of the city's drug hot-spots, with police nabbing people for 28 drug offences.

There were three other clusters of eight offences along the streets and one cluster with six.

3. Berserker St, Berserker -- 68

A MASSIVE 68 drug offences occurred along Berserker St, the biggest cluster of which was 18 on the block between Rodboro St and Lakes Creek Rd.

4. Bolsover St, Rockhampton CBD -- 36

POLICE nabbed 17 people in one location along Bolsover St near the intersection with Denham St.

Another 10 were caught on the same block nearby.

The other nine drug offences occurred at different location along the street.

5. Farm St, Park Avenue - 36

DRUG crimes are scattered along the main road of Farm St that runs through Park Avenue.

One cluster has six and another two cluster have five, but the rest are limited to one-three in one area.

6. Phillips St, Clinton -- 36

A TINY Berserker street spanning one block was the scene of a whopping 36 drug crimes.

Police nabbed offenders on 30 drug charges in one location along Phillips St, while another six occurred just metres up the road.

7. Musgrave St, Rockhampton CBD -- 35

CLUSTERS of drug offences are scattered all the way along Musgrave St, with 17 of the offences occurring on the block between High St and Richmond St.

8. Elphinstone St, Berserker - 30

ONE cluster of 14 drug offences accounted for almost half of the drug charges on Elphinstone St.

9. Albert St, Rockhampton CBD - 29

POLICE stung offenders for a stunning 11 drug offences in one location near the intersection with Alma Ln.

Other drug offence were scattered along the street, with one other cluster of five drug offences in one location.

10. Upper Dawson Rd, Allenstown -- 29

THREE cluster of five drug offences made up the bulk of drug offences along the city's main street.

HEAT MAP: QPS's heat map of drug crime.

11. Mason St, Koongal -- 28

POLICE nabbed offenders for 20 drug offences in one location along Mason St.

Another three occurred in one location across the road.

12. East St, Rockhampton CBD -- 27

THREE cluster of five drug offences made up the bulk of drug offences along the city's main street.

13. Dennison St, Rockhampton CBD - 25

POLICE stung offenders for 20 drug crimes in one location on Dennison St.

The other five offences occurred along the street.

14. Hollingsworth St - 24

POLICE have nabbed people for 24 offences on Lakes Creek Rd.

The largest cluster occurred at the turn off to Stack St where five drug offence occurred.

The rest of the offences are scatter along the road.

15. Dennison Ln, Rockhampton CBD - 22

OFFENDERS were stung for 11 drug crime in one location near the intersection with Cambridge St.

There were several other clusters, including four at the intersection with Denham St and three on the block between Archer St and Cambridge St.

16. Stenlake Ave, Park Avenue - 22

A WHOPPING 22 drug crimes were committed at the northern end of Stenlake St, all of which have been solved.

Another two clusters of two drug crimes occurred along the street, while one was isolated.

17. Thozet St, Koongal - 18

MOST of the drug offence along Thozet St were isolated.

But there was one cluster of seven near the intersection with Lakes Creek Road.

18. Sharples St, Berserker -- 20

POLICE caught offenders on 20 drug charges on the small back street of Sharples St.

19. Hook St, Berserker -- 20

THERE are two cluster of 10 drug offences on Hook St.

TWENTY drug offences occurred along the entire stretch of Dean St.