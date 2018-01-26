Rockhampton's 2018 Australia Day award winners announced

AUSTRALIA Day award winners have officially been announced, with some of the region's most outstanding achievers and volunteers being awarded for their contributions.

Deputy Mayor Councillor Cherie Rutherford proudly presented the seven recipients with their Australia Day medals at the 2018 Australia Day Awards Ceremony.

The awards categories included Citizen of the Year, Young Citizen of the Year, Sportsperson Award, Cultural Award, Community Service Award, Community Event Award and Community Initiative Award.

"Every year we are always very honoured to receive nominations for these unsung heroes that enrich other people's lives and make our community a better place to live," Cr Rutherford said.

"I also congratulate our Young Citizen of the Year, James Lawson, an active member of Rockhampton SES who has given many volunteer hours of support to the community during numerous floods and cyclones over the past five years.

"At just 26 years of age, James has shown tremendous qualities of a true leader and we look forward to seeing him continue to grow into his role as an exemplary leader for our youth.

"I express my sincere gratitude to all of our recipients who have achieved great things and given so much back to our community; they help make our Region a wonderful place to live, and I'm pleased to be able to give them the recognition they deserve."

At the Awards ceremony, the Rockhampton Regional Council also welcomed nearly 60 new citizens at the first Citizenship Ceremony of the year.

2018 Australia Day Award Recipients:

Citizen of the Year Award - Frank Douglas

Young Citizen of the Year Award - James Lawson

Sportsperson of the Year Award - Paul Christensen

Community Initiative Award - Joy Symons

Cultural Award - Julie Layt

Community Service Award - Alan Titman