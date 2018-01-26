Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Community

Rockhampton's 2018 Australia Day award winners announced

Deputy Mayor Cherie Rutherford.
Deputy Mayor Cherie Rutherford. Allan Reinikka ROK231116aninemil
Steph Allen
by

AUSTRALIA Day award winners have officially been announced, with some of the region's most outstanding achievers and volunteers being awarded for their contributions.

Deputy Mayor Councillor Cherie Rutherford proudly presented the seven recipients with their Australia Day medals at the 2018 Australia Day Awards Ceremony.

The awards categories included Citizen of the Year, Young Citizen of the Year, Sportsperson Award, Cultural Award, Community Service Award, Community Event Award and Community Initiative Award.

"Every year we are always very honoured to receive nominations for these unsung heroes that enrich other people's lives and make our community a better place to live," Cr Rutherford said.

"I also congratulate our Young Citizen of the Year, James Lawson, an active member of Rockhampton SES who has given many volunteer hours of support to the community during numerous floods and cyclones over the past five years.

"At just 26 years of age, James has shown tremendous qualities of a true leader and we look forward to seeing him continue to grow into his role as an exemplary leader for our youth.

"I express my sincere gratitude to all of our recipients who have achieved great things and given so much back to our community; they help make our Region a wonderful place to live, and I'm pleased to be able to give them the recognition they deserve."

At the Awards ceremony, the Rockhampton Regional Council also welcomed nearly 60 new citizens at the first Citizenship Ceremony of the year.

2018 Australia Day Award Recipients:

  • Citizen of the Year Award - Frank Douglas
  • Young Citizen of the Year Award - James Lawson
  • Sportsperson of the Year Award - Paul Christensen
  • Community Initiative Award - Joy Symons
  • Cultural Award - Julie Layt
  • Community Service Award - Alan Titman
  • Community Event Award - Rockhampton Rowing

Related Items

Topics:  australia day 2018 australia day awards 2018 citizen of the year rockhampton regional council sportsperson of the year young citizen of the year

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
About 16,000 hit Yeppoon for Oz Day beach party

About 16,000 hit Yeppoon for Oz Day beach party

Livingstone Shire Mayor Bill Ludwig says great to see town packed.

He ran from the law for seven years

Benjamin Lee Tutuila pleaded guilty on January 19 in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court to 20 charges including break and enter, driving unlicensed, driving while disqualified, public nuisance, fail to appear in court and theft.

But the law finally caught up with him last week

List: What's happening in CQ this Australia Day long weekend

L-R Alyssa Shaw, Aaron Duckworth and Tony Patterson watch the beach volley ball at the Great Australian Beach Party in Yeppoon on Australia Day.

It's party central in CQ with plenty to see, do, and celebrate

Hundreds turn out for Rocky's own Big Bash

Northside, captained by Murray Harch, was crowned the winner of Rockhampton Cricket's inaugural Big Bash Charity Match.

Thousands raised for worthy cause as city's best put on a show

Local Partners