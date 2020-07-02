Rockhampton’s 50 Most Influential people: Numbers 11 to 20

LIKE 'em, love 'em or "never heard of 'em", these are your locals who strive to make Rockhampton a better place to live, work and raise a family.

Some of them were born here and some of them moved here to make the most of the family-friendly facilities, opportunities for employment or to spend more time with their extended families.

Whether they're a community leader or someone working hard behind the scenes, we think you'll be surprised how humble and grateful our Fifty Most Influential are.

Number 20: GRAEME CROW

Welcome Ceremony to mark the appointments of the Honourable Justice Graeme Crow

Justice Graeme Crow was Central Queensland's first born and bred appointment to the Supreme Court in February 2018.

He completed his primary schooling at St Joseph's in Wandal and graduated from Emmaus College in 1984.

Justice Crow has said his Catholic education in Central Queensland was of the highest standard, and he remains a member of the Rockhampton South parish.

After completing degrees in law and commerce, Justice Crow began practice as a barrister in Rockhampton in 1991, in the areas of personal injury, commercial and estate litigation.

He was appointed Senior Counsel in 2010.

Upon Crow's appointment to the Supreme Court, a Law Society representative was quoted as saying his "local knowledge, reputation and experience" would greatly assist in his role.

Number 19: MICHAEL McCARTHY

Bishop Michael McCarthy.

Bishop Michael McCarthy was appointed 10th Bishop of Rockhampton by Pope Francis on 10 March 2014, with his Episcopal Ordination being celebrated at St Joseph's Cathedral two months later.

That was the first event live-streamed over the internet from the Cathedral, but it wouldn't be the last.

As COVID-19 restrictions prevented his congregation joining under the same roof, Bishop Michael dispensed the obligation of the faithful to attend Mass and began streaming daily Masses via the internet.

He oversaw the development of online resources to support people in their faith, and to allow ministry to continue over phone and the internet.

"Through these challenges, we are appreciating better what we had and are looking at new ways to connect with each other and our faith," he said.

Number 18: ANDREW BEAUMONT

Andrew Beaumont

Developer Andrew Beaumont sensed a gap in Rockhampton's housing market 10 years ago and set about filling it with high-quality, three-bedroom riverside apartments.

Like the Edge, which sold out quickly in 2009, his projects typically cater to a broad range of tenants through offering both residential and hotel-style accommodation in the same complex.

Beaumont and his development partner Wayne Riddell have sold more than $100 million worth of river and beachfront residential and retail developments.

Their projects, such as the Gallery Apartments, have helped to revitalise Rockhampton's riverfront following the devastation of Cyclone Marcia, and the Salt complex in Yeppoon has quickly proved a popular addition to the coast's dining venues.

Number 17: MARY CARROLL

Mary Carroll

Mary Carroll is a passionate advocate for Central Queensland tourism and regional development.

As CEO of Capricorn Enterprise, she hailed 2019 as a win for the region after 1.2 million visitors brought in $668 million to the regional economy.

Her team is tireless in working towards big-picture developments such as a proposed convention centre and stadium, and over the past decade has successfully advocated for multimillion-dollar private and public sector major projects to the region, including the Gracemere Industrial Area, Rockhampton riverfront and Yeppoon foreshore redevelopments, new hotels and tourism experiences, major water and road infrastructure, the merger of CQUniversity and Tafe (2013) and the approval of the Great Keppel Island Resort project (2013) by three levels of government.

So this year's pandemic was a particular blow, as tourists stayed away in droves and Virgin airline announced voluntary administration.

Ms Carroll was outspoken about the government's "too slow" three-stage recovery plan on regional operators and businesses and was a major driver in lobbying for payroll tax and land tax relief for industry as well as additional government funding support.

She has spurred her team to lead by example in pre-booking holidays at local attractions and urged all CQ residents to Support Local and Buy Local.

Despite the COVID-19 crisis, this passionate local is confident of a positive decade of development ahead.

Number 16: CAROL GODWIN

AnglicareCQ CEO Carol Godwin

Carol Godwin was appointed CEO of AnglicareCQ after more than 20 years experience in the community service and housing sector here and abroad.

It's a career which grew out of her roots in Central Queensland, where she attended Rockhampton Girls Grammar School and Central Queensland University.

She also volunteered to help the women and children of Cambodia.

Ms Godwin is working on a five-year plan for AnglicareCQ to provide child protection, mental health, youth, NDIS, housing and homelessness services across the region.

She said she is keen to continue fostering cultural connections with indigenous stakeholders and develop appropriate practices.

"By really connecting with the communities we serve, we can realise our vision of working with people to make the best of their lives."

Number 15: PAT O'DRISCOLL

Realtor Pat O'Driscoll Picture: Jann Houley

Pat O'Driscoll began his real estate career in 1979 and gained his licence in 1985.

He began his namesake real estate business with a staff of two.

He now has 30 staff working out of the Bolsover St office.

In 2010 he secured a Knight Frank franchise in partnership with Neale Crow; the company manages 1000 residential and 180 commercial properties and project manages various developments in Rockhampton and Yeppoon.

Mr O'Driscoll prides himself on innovation, having made a considerable investment in state-of-the-art digital systems and software packages.

His company offers a total marketing service for clients which helps them with conceptualising projects and calculating returns.

Pat O'Driscoll Real Estate recently reported several sales over the million-dollar mark around Rockhampton's The Range suburb.

Number 14: JOHN ROLFE

CQUniversity Professor John Rolfe.

As a Resource Economist at CQUniversity, John Rolfe is well placed to keep a watchful eye on the region's trade prospects.

Recently, he argued that China's decision to suspend beef imports from Australian abattoirs was likely politically motivated, rather than prompted by trading practices.

He predicted the crisis would be short-lived because China's pork imports are way down following an outbreak of African Swine Fever.

He also referred to the defence industry as a "sleeper" in terms of earning Central Queensland untold funds.

He has also spoken about how agriculture would benefit from the Rookwood Weir.

Although agriculture delivers about half the revenue of our lucrative mining industry, Prof Rolfe said the benefit of agriculture is that most of the money stays in the region.

However he was sceptical the $352 million project would show a commercial return, based on the business case made public by the State Government.

Number 13: IAN MILL

Beef Australia CEO Ian Mill speaking at the Beef Club 21 launch

CEO of Beef Australia, Ian Mill is busy preparing for the triennial event which, last time around, generated more than $85 million for the region.

He recently unveiled Beef Australia's new digital platform which will allow stakeholders to stay engaged even during Covid-19 restrictions, and to grow next year's event.

"The digital launch reflects the innovation and adaptability of the beef industry. It shows that our beef industry is not only resilient but thriving at this challenging time," he said.

No stranger to adapting himself, Mr Mill made the seachange from the health and aged care industry, where he and his team of 1500 staff provided acute and aged services to Central Queensland. As a small beef cattle herd owner, he had attended many Beef Australia events and feels passionate about beef, agriculture and regional Australia.

Number 12: WAYNE RIDDELL

Wayne Riddell

As the owner of various Rockhampton hospitality venues, Wayne Riddell has a diverse real estate portfolio.

The major renovation of The Heritage Hotel gave a Rockhampton favourite new life, while the Xtreme Zodiac Nightclub continues to be an essential element of Rockhampton nightlife.

Wayne partnered with Andrew Beaumont in developing the dual-key apartments which have come to characterise the city's riverfront.

Wayne has worked within the drilling industry for over 45 years and his knowledge, experience and love for the industry are second to none.

Wayne still operates rigs in the field for most of the year.

Wayne has excellent management skills and is an outstanding leader and motivator.

This, along with hard work and dedication, explains his success.

Number 11: BARRY O'ROURKE

Barry O'Rourke

Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke was been a big driver in providing infrastructure and employment throughout Central Queensland.

He is also regional director with the Department of Housing and Public Works, which oversees around $3.9 billion worth of government- and community-managed rental properties.

Mr O'Rourke recently announced, among other Covid-19 recovery projects, the $35 million to duplicate the Lawrie St stretch in Gracemere and replace the old bridge.

It joins the Northern Access Upgrade and $80 million Capricorn Highway duplication for which he has lobbied.

Another project he recently unveiled is the construction of 37 transmission towers between Egan's Hill and Rockhampton substations. "as business and industry fight back from COVID-19, reliable infrastructure like our publicly-owned electricity network and generators will be critical," he said.