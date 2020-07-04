Rockhampton’s 50 Most Influential People: Number 2

Who will be revealed in second place of Rockhampton's 50 Most Influential?

Who will be revealed in second place of Rockhampton's 50 Most Influential?

Like ‘em, love ‘em or “never heard of ‘em”, these are your locals who strive to make Rockhampton a better place to live, work and raise a family.

Some of them were born here and some of them moved here to make the most of the family-friendly facilities, opportunities for employment or to spend more time with their extended families.

Whether they’re a community leader or someone working hard behind the scenes, we think you’ll be surprised how humble and grateful our Fifty Most Influential are.

Number 2: MICHELLE LANDRY

Michelle Landry credits a small circle of trust for giving her the support she needs to need to serve as the Federal Member of Capricornia.

“I’m actually a very quiet person and I have to work hard to put myself forward,” she said.

“I think it comes easier to men to promote themselves but women tend to say, “Oh no, I can’t do that, I don’t have the skills.”

Michelle Landry, Assistant Minister for Northern Australia and Federal Member for Capricornia.

Ms Landry grew up watching her parents run the Lucky Daniels Rockhampton Casket Agency by day, and her Mum work as a nurse by night to put their children through school.

“She also has twin sisters, my aunts, who were very industrious in the nursing industry at a time when most women worked from home,” she said.

“I hear those same stories when I go to Country Women’s Association meetings, for example, how challenging it is to face the business world while raising a family and all the juggling that takes.

“You need people around you can trust to be your strength and your sounding board.”

For Ms Landry, that’s her daughters and her son-in-law who rally around her not only during elections but also during the rare down time.

“My son-in-law has a charter boat we sometimes take out over to the island,” she said.

“And I walk along the beach at Yeppoon but I don’t get as much relaxation time as I should.

“But to be honest, when I’m travelling around the region for work, it feels like a bit of a getaway at times.

“Working seven days a week can be tiring but it’s not a drain when you love what you do.”

Ms Landry said regional leadership can be more difficult because of the great distances between each federal electorate.

Federal Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry with Managing Director of SMW.

“But when I speak with young people in schools, I tell them that when you live a regional area the sky is your limit,” she said.

“If someone had told me when I was 15, the first time I walked into parliament, that I would be working here aged 50, I would have been amazed.

“It just goes to show how, if you put in the hard work, you can forge a career or even pick a new one.”

Ms Landry counts among her more recent successes the opening of the hospital carpark which, she said, “didn’t start off on anyone’s radar”.

“I had to really fight to achieve that, when other people couldn’t see the need, so that was a really happy win.”

Another was the installation of a mobile phone tower in the Clarke Creek community.

“They had no reliable internet service; it took 20 hours for students to download their school curriculum,” she said.

“I’m ecstatic to achieve things like that that really help how people go about their daily lives.”

Next she’s determined to see a coal-fired power station at Collinsville go ahead and the multi-sports stadium in Rockhampton.

With an office here in Rockhampton and another in the town of Sarina, Ms Landry has friends such as the Deputy Prime Minister, Michael McCormack, whom she can turn to for sound advice.

Michelle Landry with John Lever at Koorana Crocodile Farm

But it’s her staff, she said, who put in the hard yards when it comes to listening to members of her electorate and keeping her informed of their big issues.

“I trust them totally,” she said.

“I am passionate about bringing in money to create major projects in this region which keep people employed and build the economy,” she said.

“For some of the people my staff deal with, we are their last chance.”

Ms Landry remembers a time, before she was elected, a community member approached her for help.

“She was very sick and she was having difficulty accessing medical drugs for her disease,” she said.

“It took me about six months of contacting drug companies but she ended up on a trial.

“A long time later she told me, “Thank you so much for helping me, it saved my life” and that right there is why I keep doing what I do.

MP Michelle Landry

Number 1 will be revealed at 6pm Saturday 04 July.