Rockhampton's best to most struggling high schools revealed

IT'S THE nerve-racking test that many teachers and their students loath.
But the results have been published for every Rockhampton parent to see, pitting school against school across Rockhampton.
But there are some clear winners.
Private school students are steaming ahead of their public school peers, suggesting it pays off to fork out for your child's education.
Private schools taking out the top five in both grade seven and grade nine.
The public release of each school's results has been controversial, as critics claim it simplifies the diverse challenges teachers at each school faces.
But supporters say it gives parents the ability to make an informed choice about where they want to send their children.
NAPLAN tests a child's ability in five categories, including reading, writing, spelling, grammar and punctuation, and numeracy.
Children are tested in grade three, five, seven, and nine.
We have provided the results of grade 7 and 9 at Rockhampton high schools.
Perhaps the most disturbing result for parents across the region, is that many of our public schools were on par or above Australian schools with students from a similar socio-economic status, but substantially below all schools.
YEAR 7:
1. Rockhampton Grammar School
Reading: 572
Writing: 532
Spelling: 564
Grammar and punctuation: 572
Numeracy: 586
Total: 2826
2. Rockhampton Girls Grammar School
Reading: 552
Writing: 542
Spelling: 554
Grammar and punctuation: 569
Numeracy: 558
Total: 2775
3. The Cathedral College
Reading: 536
Writing: 503
Spelling: 544
Grammar and punctuation: 542
Numeracy: 546
Total: 2671
4. Central Queensland Christian College
Reading: 541
Writing: 481
Spelling: 563
Grammar and punctuation: 523
Numeracy: 536
Total: 2644
5. Lighthouse Christian School
Reading: 532
Writing: 447
Spelling: 517
Grammar and punctuation: 492
Numeracy: 522
Total: 2510
7. North Rockhampton State High School
Reading: 507
Writing: 471
Spelling: 516
Grammar and punctuation: 503
Numeracy: 510
Total: 2507
7. Rockhampton State High School
Reading: 505
Writing: 478
Spelling: 508
Grammar and punctuation: 502
Numeracy: 500
Total: 2493
8. Glenmore State High School
Reading: 490
Writing: 453
Spelling: 500
Grammar and punctuation: 494
Numeracy: 483
Total: 2420
9. Mount Morgan State High School
Reading: 484
Writing: 449
Spelling: 502
Grammar and punctuation: 485
Numeracy: 496
Total: 2416
10. Emmaus College
Data unavailable
YEAR 9:
1. Central Queensland Christian College
Reading: 634
Writing: 517
Spelling: 591
Grammar and punctuation: 615
Numeracy: 600
Total: 2957
2. Rockhampton Grammar School
Reading: 594
Writing: 556
Spelling: 591
Grammar and punctuation: 594
Numeracy: 615
Total: 2950
3. Rockhampton Girls Grammar School
Reading: 594
Writing: 559
Spelling: 574
Grammar and punctuation: 580
Numeracy: 567
Total: 2874
4. The Cathedral College
Reading: 578
Writing: 542
Spelling: 576
Grammar and punctuation: 561
Numeracy: 578
Total: 2835
5. Lighthouse Christian School
Reading: 593
Writing: 535
Spelling: 594
Grammar and punctuation: 475
Numeracy: 574
Total: 2771
6. Rockhampton State High School
Reading: 553
Writing: 502
Spelling: 539
Grammar and punctuation: 538
Numeracy: 550
Total: 2682
7. North Rockhampton State High School
Reading: 539
Writing: 496
Spelling: 546
Grammar and punctuation: 540
Numeracy: 547
Total: 2668
8. Glenmore State High School
Reading: 533
Writing: 463
Spelling: 538
Grammar and punctuation: 530
Numeracy: 546
Total: 2610
9. Mount Morgan State High School
Reading: 519
Writing: 507
Spelling: 515
Grammar and punctuation: 533
Numeracy: 521
Total: 2595
10. Emmaus College
Data unavailable