Rockhampton's best to most struggling high schools revealed

IT'S THE nerve-racking test that many teachers and their students loath.

But the results have been published for every Rockhampton parent to see, pitting school against school across Rockhampton.

But there are some clear winners.

Private school students are steaming ahead of their public school peers, suggesting it pays off to fork out for your child's education.

Private schools taking out the top five in both grade seven and grade nine.

The public release of each school's results has been controversial, as critics claim it simplifies the diverse challenges teachers at each school faces.

But supporters say it gives parents the ability to make an informed choice about where they want to send their children.

NAPLAN tests a child's ability in five categories, including reading, writing, spelling, grammar and punctuation, and numeracy.

Children are tested in grade three, five, seven, and nine.

We have provided the results of grade 7 and 9 at Rockhampton high schools.

Perhaps the most disturbing result for parents across the region, is that many of our public schools were on par or above Australian schools with students from a similar socio-economic status, but substantially below all schools.

YEAR 7:

1. Rockhampton Grammar School

Reading: 572

Writing: 532

Spelling: 564

Grammar and punctuation: 572

Numeracy: 586

Total: 2826

2. Rockhampton Girls Grammar School

Reading: 552

Writing: 542

Spelling: 554

Grammar and punctuation: 569

Numeracy: 558

Total: 2775

3. The Cathedral College

Reading: 536

Writing: 503

Spelling: 544

Grammar and punctuation: 542

Numeracy: 546

Total: 2671

4. Central Queensland Christian College

Reading: 541

Writing: 481

Spelling: 563

Grammar and punctuation: 523

Numeracy: 536

Total: 2644

5. Lighthouse Christian School

Reading: 532

Writing: 447

Spelling: 517

Grammar and punctuation: 492

Numeracy: 522

Total: 2510

7. North Rockhampton State High School

Reading: 507

Writing: 471

Spelling: 516

Grammar and punctuation: 503

Numeracy: 510

Total: 2507

7. Rockhampton State High School

Reading: 505

Writing: 478

Spelling: 508

Grammar and punctuation: 502

Numeracy: 500

Total: 2493

8. Glenmore State High School

Reading: 490

Writing: 453

Spelling: 500

Grammar and punctuation: 494

Numeracy: 483

Total: 2420

9. Mount Morgan State High School

Reading: 484

Writing: 449

Spelling: 502

Grammar and punctuation: 485

Numeracy: 496

Total: 2416

10. Emmaus College

Data unavailable

YEAR 9:

1. Central Queensland Christian College

Reading: 634

Writing: 517

Spelling: 591

Grammar and punctuation: 615

Numeracy: 600

Total: 2957

2. Rockhampton Grammar School

Reading: 594

Writing: 556

Spelling: 591

Grammar and punctuation: 594

Numeracy: 615

Total: 2950

3. Rockhampton Girls Grammar School

Reading: 594

Writing: 559

Spelling: 574

Grammar and punctuation: 580

Numeracy: 567

Total: 2874

4. The Cathedral College

Reading: 578

Writing: 542

Spelling: 576

Grammar and punctuation: 561

Numeracy: 578

Total: 2835

5. Lighthouse Christian School

Reading: 593

Writing: 535

Spelling: 594

Grammar and punctuation: 475

Numeracy: 574

Total: 2771

6. Rockhampton State High School

Reading: 553

Writing: 502

Spelling: 539

Grammar and punctuation: 538

Numeracy: 550

Total: 2682

7. North Rockhampton State High School

Reading: 539

Writing: 496

Spelling: 546

Grammar and punctuation: 540

Numeracy: 547

Total: 2668

8. Glenmore State High School

Reading: 533

Writing: 463

Spelling: 538

Grammar and punctuation: 530

Numeracy: 546

Total: 2610

9. Mount Morgan State High School

Reading: 519

Writing: 507

Spelling: 515

Grammar and punctuation: 533

Numeracy: 521

Total: 2595

10. Emmaus College

Data unavailable