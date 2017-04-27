Rockhampton's best to most struggling primary schools revealed

WINNERS ARE GRINNERS: Rockhampton Grammar School scored the highest in both grade three and five.

MORE results are tallied up.

After The Morning Bulletin revealed Rockhampton best to most struggling high schools, mums, dads, and grandparents were curious about the results of primary schools.

But the results were very much the same, with the city's private schools coming out on top.

Rockhampton Grammar School, which had the strongest performance among the cities high school students, also had the strongest grade three and five.

Rockhampton Girls Grammar, which came in second among high schools, also came second among primary schools.

Frenchville State School came in third in both grade three and five, but was followed by several private schools in grade five.

The NAPLAN test, the results of which are published by the Government, examines a child's reading, writing, spelling and grammar.

YEAR 3:

1. Rockhampton Grammar School

Reading: 468

Writing: 454

Spelling: 455

Grammar and punctuation: 502

Numeracy: 430

Total: 2309

2. Rockhampton Girls' Grammar School

Reading: 475

Writing: 431

Spelling: 418

Grammar and punctuation: 499

Numeracy: 428

Total: 2251

3. Frenchville State School, Frenchville

Reading: 448

Writing: 437

Spelling: 438

Grammar and punctuation: 471

Numeracy: 430

Total: 2224

4. Depot Hill State School

Reading: 434

Writing: 392

Spelling: 392

Grammar and punctuation: 467

Numeracy: 407

Total: 2092

5. Port Curtis Road State School

Reading: 431

Writing: 348

Spelling: 394

Grammar and punctuation: 477

Numeracy: 435

Total: 2085

6. St Mary's Catholic Primary School, North Rockhampton

Reading: 431

Writing: 409

Spelling: 417

Grammar and punctuation: 434

Numeracy: 393

Total: 2084

7. Heights College, Rockhampton

Reading: 428

Writing: 409

Spelling: 421

Grammar and punctuation: 430

Numeracy: 384

Total: 2072

8. St Anthony's Catholic Primary School, North Rockhampton

Reading: 415

Writing: 395

Spelling: 398

Grammar and punctuation: 429

Numeracy: 394

Total: 2031

9. St Peter's Catholic Primary School

Reading: 408

Writing: 417

Spelling: 400

Grammar and punctuation: 415

Numeracy: 378

Total: 2018

10. St Joseph's Catholic Primary School, North Rockhampton

Reading: 411

Writing: 409

Spelling: 399

Grammar and punctuation: 420

Numeracy: 373

Total: 2012

11. Crescent Lagoon State School

Reading: 386

Writing: 402

Spelling: 391

Grammar and punctuation: 415

Numeracy: 401

Total: 1995

12. Lighthouse Christian School, Rockhampton

Reading: 427

Writing: 377

Spelling: 369

Grammar and punctuation: 427

Numeracy: 382

Total: 1982

13. The Hall State School

Reading: 411

Writing: 388

Spelling: 372

Grammar and punctuation: 408

Numeracy: 385

Total: 1964

14. Mt Archer State School, Koongal

Reading: 395

Writing: 385

Spelling: 394

Grammar and punctuation: 413

Numeracy: 375

Total: 1962

15. Berserker Street State School

Reading: 374

Writing: 389

Spelling: 382

Grammar and punctuation: 408

Numeracy: 363

Total: 1916

16. St Joseph's Catholic Primary School, Wandal

Reading: 413

Writing: 373

Spelling: 368

Grammar and punctuation: 389

Numeracy: 367

Total: 1910

17. Glenmore State School, Kawana

Reading: 362

Writing: 391

Spelling: 378

Grammar and punctuation: 392

Numeracy: 362

Total: 1885

18. Allenstown State School

Reading: 357

Writing: 384

Spelling: 355

Grammar and punctuation: 387

Numeracy: 333

Total: 1816

19. Lakes Creek State School

Reading: 365

Writing: 382

Spelling: 363

Grammar and punctuation: 355

Numeracy: 322

Total: 1787

20. Park Avenue State School, Park Avenue

Reading: 344

Writing: 362

Spelling: 347

Grammar and punctuation: 369

Numeracy: 355

Total: 1777

Capricornia School of Distance Education

Data unavailable

Emmaus College Yaamba Road Campus

Data unavailable

YEAR 5:

1. Rockhampton Girls' Grammar School

Reading: 533

Writing: 521

Spelling: 515

Grammar and punctuation: 565

Numeracy: 499

Total: 2633

2. Rockhampton Grammar School

Reading: 530

Writing: 498

Spelling: 528

Grammar and punctuation: 549

Numeracy: 522

Total: 2627

3. Frenchville State School, Frenchville

Reading: 501

Writing: 482

Spelling: 501

Grammar and punctuation: 528

Numeracy: 495

Total: 2507

4. Heights College, Rockhampton

Reading: 500

Writing: 483

Spelling: 496

Grammar and punctuation: 513

Numeracy: 502

Total: 2494

5. St Mary's Catholic Primary School, North Rockhampton

Reading: 496

Writing: 474

Spelling: 506

Grammar and punctuation: 510

Numeracy: 491

Total: 2477

6. St Joseph's Catholic Primary School, Wandal

Reading: 499

Writing: 476

Spelling: 477

Grammar and punctuation: 506

Numeracy: 498

Total: 2456

7. St Peter's Catholic Primary School

Reading: 503

Writing: 475

Spelling: 486

Grammar and punctuation: 500

Numeracy: 491

Total: 2455

8. Mt Archer State School, Koongal

Reading: 493

Writing: 468

Spelling: 480

Grammar and punctuation: 508

Numeracy: 479

Total: 2428

9. Crescent Lagoon State School

Reading: 476

Writing: 457

Spelling: 470

Grammar and punctuation: 506

Numeracy: 475

Total: 2384

10. St Anthony's Catholic Primary School, North Rockhampton

Reading: 499

Writing: 438

Spelling: 469

Grammar and punctuation: 491

Numeracy: 479

Total: 2376

11. Lighthouse Christian School, Rockhampton

Reading: 484

Writing: 437

Spelling: 449

Grammar and punctuation: 490

Numeracy: 474

Total: 2334

12. Port Curtis Road State School

Reading: 487

Writing: 462

Spelling: 449

Grammar and punctuation: 488

Numeracy: 445

Total: 2331

13. St Joseph's Catholic Primary School, North Rockhampton

Reading: 467

Writing: 442

Spelling: 454

Grammar and punctuation: 489

Numeracy: 461

Total: 2313

14. Glenmore State School, Kawana

Reading: 457

Writing: 454

Spelling: 463

Grammar and punctuation: 469

Numeracy: 448

Total: 2291

15. The Hall State School

Reading: 469

Writing: 424

Spelling: 456

Grammar and punctuation: 452

Numeracy: 465

Total: 2266

16. Park Avenue State School, Park Avenue

Reading: 450

Writing: 441

Spelling: 452

Grammar and punctuation: 456

Numeracy: 465

Total: 2264

17. Berserker Street State School

Reading: 438

Writing: 439

Spelling: 444

Grammar and punctuation: 466

Numeracy: 447

Total: 2234

18. Lakes Creek State School

Reading: 449

Writing: 436

Spelling: 455

Grammar and punctuation: 453

Numeracy: 427

Total: 2220

19. Allenstown State School

Reading: 432

Writing: 418

Spelling: 448

Grammar and punctuation: 451

Numeracy: 435

Total: 2184

Capricornia School of Distance Education

Data unavailable

Emmaus College Yaamba Road Campus

Data unavailable