Rockhampton's best to most struggling primary schools revealed

MORE results are tallied up.
After The Morning Bulletin revealed Rockhampton best to most struggling high schools, mums, dads, and grandparents were curious about the results of primary schools.
But the results were very much the same, with the city's private schools coming out on top.
>>Rockhampton's best to most struggling high schools revealed
Rockhampton Grammar School, which had the strongest performance among the cities high school students, also had the strongest grade three and five.
Rockhampton Girls Grammar, which came in second among high schools, also came second among primary schools.
Frenchville State School came in third in both grade three and five, but was followed by several private schools in grade five.
The NAPLAN test, the results of which are published by the Government, examines a child's reading, writing, spelling and grammar.
MAP | We have also provided a map of results for high school results, but view a detailed breakdown here
YEAR 3:
1. Rockhampton Grammar School
Reading: 468
Writing: 454
Spelling: 455
Grammar and punctuation: 502
Numeracy: 430
Total: 2309
2. Rockhampton Girls' Grammar School
Reading: 475
Writing: 431
Spelling: 418
Grammar and punctuation: 499
Numeracy: 428
Total: 2251
3. Frenchville State School, Frenchville
Reading: 448
Writing: 437
Spelling: 438
Grammar and punctuation: 471
Numeracy: 430
Total: 2224
4. Depot Hill State School
Reading: 434
Writing: 392
Spelling: 392
Grammar and punctuation: 467
Numeracy: 407
Total: 2092
5. Port Curtis Road State School
Reading: 431
Writing: 348
Spelling: 394
Grammar and punctuation: 477
Numeracy: 435
Total: 2085
6. St Mary's Catholic Primary School, North Rockhampton
Reading: 431
Writing: 409
Spelling: 417
Grammar and punctuation: 434
Numeracy: 393
Total: 2084
7. Heights College, Rockhampton
Reading: 428
Writing: 409
Spelling: 421
Grammar and punctuation: 430
Numeracy: 384
Total: 2072
8. St Anthony's Catholic Primary School, North Rockhampton
Reading: 415
Writing: 395
Spelling: 398
Grammar and punctuation: 429
Numeracy: 394
Total: 2031
9. St Peter's Catholic Primary School
Reading: 408
Writing: 417
Spelling: 400
Grammar and punctuation: 415
Numeracy: 378
Total: 2018
10. St Joseph's Catholic Primary School, North Rockhampton
Reading: 411
Writing: 409
Spelling: 399
Grammar and punctuation: 420
Numeracy: 373
Total: 2012
11. Crescent Lagoon State School
Reading: 386
Writing: 402
Spelling: 391
Grammar and punctuation: 415
Numeracy: 401
Total: 1995
12. Lighthouse Christian School, Rockhampton
Reading: 427
Writing: 377
Spelling: 369
Grammar and punctuation: 427
Numeracy: 382
Total: 1982
13. The Hall State School
Reading: 411
Writing: 388
Spelling: 372
Grammar and punctuation: 408
Numeracy: 385
Total: 1964
14. Mt Archer State School, Koongal
Reading: 395
Writing: 385
Spelling: 394
Grammar and punctuation: 413
Numeracy: 375
Total: 1962
15. Berserker Street State School
Reading: 374
Writing: 389
Spelling: 382
Grammar and punctuation: 408
Numeracy: 363
Total: 1916
16. St Joseph's Catholic Primary School, Wandal
Reading: 413
Writing: 373
Spelling: 368
Grammar and punctuation: 389
Numeracy: 367
Total: 1910
17. Glenmore State School, Kawana
Reading: 362
Writing: 391
Spelling: 378
Grammar and punctuation: 392
Numeracy: 362
Total: 1885
18. Allenstown State School
Reading: 357
Writing: 384
Spelling: 355
Grammar and punctuation: 387
Numeracy: 333
Total: 1816
19. Lakes Creek State School
Reading: 365
Writing: 382
Spelling: 363
Grammar and punctuation: 355
Numeracy: 322
Total: 1787
20. Park Avenue State School, Park Avenue
Reading: 344
Writing: 362
Spelling: 347
Grammar and punctuation: 369
Numeracy: 355
Total: 1777
Capricornia School of Distance Education
Data unavailable
Emmaus College Yaamba Road Campus
Data unavailable
YEAR 5:
1. Rockhampton Girls' Grammar School
Reading: 533
Writing: 521
Spelling: 515
Grammar and punctuation: 565
Numeracy: 499
Total: 2633
2. Rockhampton Grammar School
Reading: 530
Writing: 498
Spelling: 528
Grammar and punctuation: 549
Numeracy: 522
Total: 2627
3. Frenchville State School, Frenchville
Reading: 501
Writing: 482
Spelling: 501
Grammar and punctuation: 528
Numeracy: 495
Total: 2507
4. Heights College, Rockhampton
Reading: 500
Writing: 483
Spelling: 496
Grammar and punctuation: 513
Numeracy: 502
Total: 2494
5. St Mary's Catholic Primary School, North Rockhampton
Reading: 496
Writing: 474
Spelling: 506
Grammar and punctuation: 510
Numeracy: 491
Total: 2477
6. St Joseph's Catholic Primary School, Wandal
Reading: 499
Writing: 476
Spelling: 477
Grammar and punctuation: 506
Numeracy: 498
Total: 2456
7. St Peter's Catholic Primary School
Reading: 503
Writing: 475
Spelling: 486
Grammar and punctuation: 500
Numeracy: 491
Total: 2455
8. Mt Archer State School, Koongal
Reading: 493
Writing: 468
Spelling: 480
Grammar and punctuation: 508
Numeracy: 479
Total: 2428
9. Crescent Lagoon State School
Reading: 476
Writing: 457
Spelling: 470
Grammar and punctuation: 506
Numeracy: 475
Total: 2384
10. St Anthony's Catholic Primary School, North Rockhampton
Reading: 499
Writing: 438
Spelling: 469
Grammar and punctuation: 491
Numeracy: 479
Total: 2376
11. Lighthouse Christian School, Rockhampton
Reading: 484
Writing: 437
Spelling: 449
Grammar and punctuation: 490
Numeracy: 474
Total: 2334
12. Port Curtis Road State School
Reading: 487
Writing: 462
Spelling: 449
Grammar and punctuation: 488
Numeracy: 445
Total: 2331
13. St Joseph's Catholic Primary School, North Rockhampton
Reading: 467
Writing: 442
Spelling: 454
Grammar and punctuation: 489
Numeracy: 461
Total: 2313
14. Glenmore State School, Kawana
Reading: 457
Writing: 454
Spelling: 463
Grammar and punctuation: 469
Numeracy: 448
Total: 2291
15. The Hall State School
Reading: 469
Writing: 424
Spelling: 456
Grammar and punctuation: 452
Numeracy: 465
Total: 2266
16. Park Avenue State School, Park Avenue
Reading: 450
Writing: 441
Spelling: 452
Grammar and punctuation: 456
Numeracy: 465
Total: 2264
17. Berserker Street State School
Reading: 438
Writing: 439
Spelling: 444
Grammar and punctuation: 466
Numeracy: 447
Total: 2234
18. Lakes Creek State School
Reading: 449
Writing: 436
Spelling: 455
Grammar and punctuation: 453
Numeracy: 427
Total: 2220
19. Allenstown State School
Reading: 432
Writing: 418
Spelling: 448
Grammar and punctuation: 451
Numeracy: 435
Total: 2184
Capricornia School of Distance Education
Data unavailable
Emmaus College Yaamba Road Campus
Data unavailable