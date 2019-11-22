Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Amy Franklin took this picture at the Rockhampton Cenotaph at the Botanic Gardens.
Amy Franklin took this picture at the Rockhampton Cenotaph at the Botanic Gardens.
News

Rockhampton’s Botanic Gardens turns 150 this month

Steph Allen
, stephanie.allen@capnews.com.au
22nd Nov 2019 2:09 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FOR 150 years, Rockhampton’s Botanic Gardens has provided a slice of forest retreat to the Beef Capital’s locals and tourists.

This month, the gardens celebrates its century and a half anniversary.

The Gardens have long been touted as the ideal spot to relax, as well as the perfect place for a family picnic, a garden lover’s santuary, a fun playground for the kids, or the perfect place for some tranquil ‘me time’.

The Botanic Gardens have also been utilised over the years for the ideallic venue for weddings, private functions or educational and guided tours.

Some of the features of the garden include The Flowering Tree Lawn, The Lassen Fernery, Palm Grove, The Sports Precinct, and The Rockhampton Zoo in the Outer Gardens, as well as the Experimental Garden, Lagoon Bamboo, Lagoon Foreshore, Lower Rainforest and Old Nursery Area in the Lower Gardens.

The Upper Gardens include the Arid Garden, Japanese Garden, Upper Rainforest, The Tamarind Tree Line and The Cenotaph and Lawn.

Rockhampton Regional Council are planning a celebratory event for the Gardens in the new year.

botanic gardens rockhampton botanic gardens
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FORMAL 2019: TCC seniors stun on the red carpet

        premium_icon FORMAL 2019: TCC seniors stun on the red carpet

        News GALLERY: See all the photos from The Cathedral College 2019 Formal red carpet.

        UPDATE: Police release CCTV footage of FoodWorks robbery

        premium_icon UPDATE: Police release CCTV footage of FoodWorks robbery

        News WATCH: The alleged offender jumped the counter, armed with a screwdriver, and...

        UPDATED: Train and truck collide on rural CQ road

        premium_icon UPDATED: Train and truck collide on rural CQ road

        News A TRUCKDRIVER has been taken to hospital after the incident earlier today.

        • 22nd Nov 2019 1:02 PM
        Convenience store for the CBD

        premium_icon Convenience store for the CBD

        News The store would provide CBD workers and residences with small goods.