Rockhampton’s Botanic Gardens turns 150 this month

Amy Franklin took this picture at the Rockhampton Cenotaph at the Botanic Gardens.

FOR 150 years, Rockhampton’s Botanic Gardens has provided a slice of forest retreat to the Beef Capital’s locals and tourists.

This month, the gardens celebrates its century and a half anniversary.

The Gardens have long been touted as the ideal spot to relax, as well as the perfect place for a family picnic, a garden lover’s santuary, a fun playground for the kids, or the perfect place for some tranquil ‘me time’.

The Botanic Gardens have also been utilised over the years for the ideallic venue for weddings, private functions or educational and guided tours.

Some of the features of the garden include The Flowering Tree Lawn, The Lassen Fernery, Palm Grove, The Sports Precinct, and The Rockhampton Zoo in the Outer Gardens, as well as the Experimental Garden, Lagoon Bamboo, Lagoon Foreshore, Lower Rainforest and Old Nursery Area in the Lower Gardens.

The Upper Gardens include the Arid Garden, Japanese Garden, Upper Rainforest, The Tamarind Tree Line and The Cenotaph and Lawn.

Rockhampton Regional Council are planning a celebratory event for the Gardens in the new year.