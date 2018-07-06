Menu
Troy Costin tucks in.
Rockhampton's first vegan burger created by locals

Zhanae Conway-Dodd
6th Jul 2018 8:00 AM
A PIE shop and a health food cafe have forged an unlikely alliance to produce what is arguably Rockhampton's first all- vegan burger.

The food invention is the brainchild of Fresh Az Foods owner and chef Troy Costin and features a green Parana on Super greens powder bun with a chickpea patty and salad.

The Rockhampton local first fell in love with "clean-eating food” during his time as a chef at a popular health cafe but didn't get a chance to fully experiment with creating healthy meals until about six months ago when he opened his own business.

Since opening Fresh Az Foods in the food court of CQUniversity, Mr Costin has had a chance to talk with locals about what they would like to see on the menu. After doing his research, he settled on creating the vegan burger.

"There was a similar thing I saw created down in Melbourne and I just wanted to take that and do something a bit different to it up here because I love creating stuff,” he said.

"I use a lot of ASN supplements in my cooking and thought 'why can't I make a nice vegan burger bun?' ”

Working closely with Bernie's Pies, it took several weeks for the two businesses to develop the perfect vegan bread bun recipe.

"I've worked with Bernie's Pies previously and he is a great baker. I went down there with the idea and they were more than willing to take it on board,” he said.

"It was a lot of trial and error with the Parana on Super greens powder, but eventually we came up with the perfect colour.

"It has the same texture as a normal bun and you can taste all different flavours in there. Instead of mixing up the Parana on Super greens powder in a breakfast smoothie, you can now have it in a bun.”

Mr Costin said the popularity of the burger had blown up bigger than he ever imagined, with positive comments and feedback on social media, especially from the vegan community.

"People these days are more conscious of what they are eating so I just wanted to provide a healthy option for people,” he said.

Mr Costin said without the help of local businesses, the cafe wouldn't be as successful.

