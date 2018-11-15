Rockhampton's iconic Kenmore building gets future proofed

ONE of Rockhampton's most iconic buildings is in the midst of winding back the clock to its glory days.

Damaged by weather events and renovations over the years, plans are currently under way to preserve and reshape the heritage listed property Kenmore House back to its original state.

Constructed in 1894 on the grounds of the future Mater Misericordiae Hospital at 31 Ward Street, The Range, the iconic mansion was regarded as one of the finest homes, not only in Queensland, but Australia.

The lavish two-storey house was designed by local architect, James Flint, on behalf of prominent local John Ferguson who retired as a builder and increased his wealth as a director in the Mount Morgan Mining Company and had served in politics as Rockhampton's mayor and in other representative roles.

Kenmore House had been intended to be a government house for a new state of the Central Queensland region as part of an unsuccessful bid to separate from the (then) colony of Queensland.

When Ferguson died in 1906, the house was bought by Pastoralist Stuart MacDonald and his family, who lived there until selling the house to the Sisters of Mercy in 1915 for £4,250 ($8,500), to be used as Rockhampton's first hospital.

In 1940, a maternity building was built adjoining the house to the west to the design of architects, Donoghue and Fulton.

After 1959, the first floor of Kenmore was also converted to wards and nursing accommodation and, since the opening of a new building adjoining to the east in 1985, Kenmore has been used for hospital administration and support services as well as consulting rooms.

HIGH TEA: The Sisters of Mercy enjoy High Tea in the grand foyer of the Kenmore building. contributed

In present times, Kenmore House has been recognised for its cultural and historical significance with a Conservation Management Plan put in place to conserve its meaningful and rich heritage.

Developed throughout 2018, the strategic long-term conservation plan was delivered by Brisbane architect Ivan McDonald in September after conducting a full audit of the building and analysing the original floor plan.

After completing the inspection of the building, Mr McDonald said he considered it to be one of Queensland's grandest buildings.

According to a media release from Mater Rockhampton, the conservation plan would serve to retain and retrieve the building's significance.

"To date works have been required to rectify the effects of cyclone damage, including the replacement of the roof and the repair of the ornate pressed metal ceilings that soar above the grand central staircase," the statement said.

VIEW INSIDE: The Grand central staircase set under ornate pressed metal ceilings of "Kenmore" today. Contributed

"Over time, a range of unsympathetic alterations to Kenmore have occurred, including the enclosure of verandas and the subdivision of a number of original rooms, however with care and attention, these alterations are able to be reversed to restore a grand and significant slice of Rockhampton's past to its former glory."

Mercy Health and Aged Care Central Queensland chief executive officer Lynne Sheehan said Kenmore's Conservation Management Plan was an incredibly positive step in the preservation of a significant part of Rockhampton's historic landscape, whilst also acknowledging the enormous contribution of the Sisters of Mercy to healthcare over the past century.

"Without the sacrifice, the vision and dedication of the Sisters of Mercy to our region's poor and sick in their healthcare ministry, there would be no Mater Rockhampton," Ms Sheehan said.

"To be able to preserve the Kenmore building and its rich historical significance is a wonderful asset to the entire community and serves as an going tribute to the Sisters."