Rockhampton's miracle boy celebrates his first birthday

4th Apr 2017 6:00 AM
LOVING KISS: Elliot Silveri, with his mother Kristy Iles.
LOVING KISS: Elliot Silveri, with his mother Kristy Iles.

BATTLING a rare, incurable, metabolic disorder, doctors can't explain how Elliot Silveri is still alive.

But Elliot isn't just surviving, he's living his life and doing things they never expected him to do that we too easily take for granted - like celebrating his first birthday this weekend.

Elliot's mother Kristy Iles said the doctors thought he wouldn't survive his first six weeks and now he's on the verge of celebrating his first birthday,

"It's a huge relief, we're so lucky and so grateful to have Elliot in our life and to have him fight as much as he has for a whole year.

"It's been exhausting, we've been to the hospital so many times and he's had to fight again and again and every single time he just pushes through like the little superstar he is.

The fight in 'Superman' Elliot Silveri is truly inspirational and the Morning Bulletin has followed his progress throughout the last year as he bravely battled with against the genetic disorder Nonketotic Hyperglycinemia (NKH)

NKH means Elliot is unable to break down the amino acid glycine which blocks the signalling pathways in his brain.

"Elliot won't eat and one day his brain might not tell him to breathe, so Elliot could pass away any day," Ms Silveri said.

"It is one of the most emotional things, it's one of the hardest things we've ever had to do and it's tough, we don't know how we do it, but we do it, there's no other choice really."

"There is no cure for NKH so there's nothing the doctors can do except treat what he has with medications to keep him alive."

Elliot takes his food and a variety of different medications through a feeding tube in his stomach.

Through tireless efforts, Ms Silveri has been able to coax Elliot to start eating some foods normally.

Elliot is also starting to do other normal baby things no one expected him to do like smile, laugh, sit up and start to crawl.

When he gets too hot, Elliot goes into seizures.

Consequently, the electricity bill to run the air conditioner constantly has been prohibitive, as are the costs for medications, medical services and specialised equipment.

Elliot's pool party at the 2nd World War Memorial Aquatic Centre from 1pm this Saturday is open to everyone and donations are encouraged to go not only to Elliot's care but towards NKH research to improve quality of life for children suffering his condition.

Ms Silveri expressed her sincere gratitude for the support of her family, friends, the community and for the kind words from people on Elliot's dedicated Facebook page.

For more details visit: https://www.facebook.com/SupermanelliotsNKHfight/ 　　　

The family are looking to the Elliot's UnBEElievable 1st birthday party with a bumblebee theme, just like the aerodynamically challenged bumble bee that shouldn't be able to fly, kids with NKH are doing the impossible everyday.

"They keep fighting, they inspire, they give us the strength to BEElieve in miracles because they are one."

"We were a little upset because of the cyclone and the flooding stopping some people from coming but now we're absolutely thrilled that it's sunshine now, it's really been one hard hell of a year and now it's time to celebrate it," Ms Silveri said.

A full life isn't promised for baby Elliot. His parent's don't know how long he has. They know he could go at any time but for now, he is with them, long after any expectations.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
