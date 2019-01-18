Rockhampton's newest business will be much more than a cafe

SHARED VISION: 45East directors Edwin Christensen and Steve Marshall opened the doors to their new cafe, functions and arts venue this week with the public flocking to sticky beak inside.

SHARED VISION: 45East directors Edwin Christensen and Steve Marshall opened the doors to their new cafe, functions and arts venue this week with the public flocking to sticky beak inside. Leighton Smith

ROCKHAMPTON'S arts scene is poised for a massive kickstart thanks to the founders of the city's newest business, 45East.

Since taking over the lease of the East St site formerly known as the 'The Workshop' in October, business co-director Steve Marshall has been asked for months by curious locals when they would be opening and what was behind their busy renovation efforts.

On Monday, 45East threw open their doors with curious punters pouring in to see what was on offer.

"We're surprised just how quick the response to the place has been, we've been getting hammered since day one,” Mr Marshall said..

The new business features three major components - a cafe/ restaurant section, a relaxed courtyard area and a back warehouse section dubbed "The Workshop” which includes a bar, performance area and an upstairs studio/gallery for creating and displaying art.

While it was still a work in progress, Mr Marshall said 45East was an idea that had gestated for some time in the imaginations of himself and fellow co-directors Edwin Christensen and Matt Cook - who also operate a Rockhampton business called Tall Poppy Catering, which provides the food component to 45East.

Once the business secures its liquor licence, Mr Marshall said he can't wait to see Mr Cook's publican background put to work complementing his specialisation in events coordination.

That would combine with Mr Christensen's catering background to take the business to the next level.

"That's what prompted us in the first instance (to lease the property when they saw it on the market),” Mr Marshall said.

"We knew the place had a lot of potential, we knew we had a good mix of character, we're all fairly strong willed, we're all specialists in the fields that we work in, and we all complement each other.

"The venue is perfect for Rockhampton. When you see the diversity of spaces here, you can see how it could be utilised across any number of events or function ideas and we saw that.”

Mr Marshall can't wait to showcase the creative output generated by locally-based, artistically inclined individuals ranging from artists, painters, sculptures, photographers, stand up comics and performers of diverse musical genres.

If you would like to participate, visit 45east.com.au